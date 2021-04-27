Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The US should consider the possibility of an Olympic boycott to protest Chinese human rights violations

Despite mounting global opposition, China remains undeterred in its ongoing human rights abuses.

The United States is increasing economic pressure, but to no avail yet. It’s time to consider additional strategies, and one possibility is a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The State Department teased the possibility and set the world abuzz, but later the White House denied that a boycott was under consideration.

President Joe Biden must speak out against China’s ongoing human rights violations, including its treatment of the Uyghur Muslims, its use of forced labor, its rolling back of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong and more. He should publicly consider a boycott. He’s leaving leverage on the table if he doesn’t.

It wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. boycotted the Olympics. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter led a boycott against the games in Moscow in opposition to the Soviet Union’s military presence in Afghanistan. Despite the boycott, the Soviet Union didn’t budge for another 10 years.

Still, the boycott drew international attention and showed the resolve and unity of 65 nations along with the U.S. in not sending athletes to the games.