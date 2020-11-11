Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The ongoing Swedish experiment

It goes on to point out that while Sweden experienced a horrifically higher death rate among its elderly population compared to other Nordic countries, the severity of lockdowns does not directly correlate with deaths. Other factors like age and obesity are also relevant.

It’s also worth noting that Swedes do not wear masks in rates comparable to other European countries.

While many in the media and public health expressed anger with Sweden for apparently sacrificing the elderly population to preserve the economy, Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell denies that any such exchange was premeditated and shifted blame to nursing homes not following state directives.

The grisly reality of Sweden’s death count aligns with much of the United States in that a majority of deaths — more than 70% — were concentrated in nursing facilities or in homes with in-home services for senior citizens.

Currently, researchers believe that the virus is spreading primarily through the 20- to 29-year-old population, so even though infection rates are returning to levels comparable with the spring, deaths are not shooting up proportionally.