Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The life of Prince Philip was nobility squared

His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died, after a long and fruitful life extraordinarily well lived. He was 99, two months from his 100th birthday. He leaves his queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, age 94, to soldier on alone.

The death of a prince, who truly was princely in character, leaves the world a little darker and a lot less noble. His life cheered and inspired with the character, as much as the titles, of nobility.

And what is the character of nobility?

One definition is: selfless service.

Another definition might be: service without ego — without seeking recognition or one’s due.

Prince Harry, when recently asked about the fictional television show “The Crown,” said he had no problem with fiction. His problem, he said, is fictionalized journalism.

Well, fiction can sometimes touch deeper truths, ones accurate accounts cannot touch.