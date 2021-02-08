Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: SEC should look at itself following GameStop flap

Jay Sukits, a professor of finance at the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, told Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Tim Grant: “It appears to me you have power players who had the market shoved back in their face and now they are complaining about it. This is a situation where the little guys are attacking rich people. I find it rather comical for these powerful hedge funds to be complaining about a group of individual investors. These are billionaires, and this is like them getting a taste of their own medicine.”

In an uncommon bipartisan chorus of concern, federal lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle want a hearing.

That makes sense.

The first order of business should be a hard look at the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has said regarding GameStop it will be looking for potential wrongdoing. The SEC, the ultimate market regulator, should look to itself and ask whether GameStop was the fallout of lax regulation and disinterest in ensuring the financial market is more than a rich man’s gambling hall.