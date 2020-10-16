Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Republicans should get back to being green in commonsense way

The Republican elites who engineered the current estrangement between conservatives and science did not use reason or empirical analysis to arrive at their new conclusions, which they then transmitted to every red state in America. They simply realized that climate skepticism was a marker of identity and would deliver votes. But even Karl Rove has said that ridiculing climate science to mobilize the Republican base has been outweighed by the fact this position repels young people, women, suburban voters, moderates and independents — all the people a center-right party needs to be viable in the 21st century.

By their guiding principles, namely a commitment to free-market solutions over heavy-handed regulation, conservatives are in a position to present America with a much more viable approach to addressing climate change than the Green New Deal. Consider that one of the leading proponents of the GND, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said in 2019 that "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change." A strong case can be made that anyone who makes a statement so divorced from science and reality is not fit for office, but Ocasio-Cortez simply inherited a long tradition of leftist climate alarmism. ... Whether she was being disingenuous or not, such tactics simply do not work.