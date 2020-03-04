Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Let more doctors prescribe drugs to help addicts

Doctors prescribe medications to treat illness — and addiction is an illness.

Yet federal regulations discourage doctors from prescribing some of the most effective medications to treat addiction — Suboxone and buprenorphine — by requiring a special licensing procedure.

Physicians who obtain the license also subject themselves to audits and reviews of patient records by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Many doctors and nurse practitioners simply don’t want to deal with the hassle.

The federal government should loosen requirements to allow doctors to prescribe these ultimately lifesaving drugs.

It is ironic that doctors can prescribe OxyContin and fentanyl, the very drugs that fueled the national opioid crisis, yet must jump through hoops to prescribe medications that treat addiction.

Buprenorphine is an opioid but does not produce the powerful highs associated with heroin or some painkillers. Suboxone is buprenorphine combined with naloxone, the drug used to reverse overdoses.

Both drugs lighten withdrawal symptoms and cravings for harder drugs, whether they be prescription drugs purchased legally or on the black market, or heroin.