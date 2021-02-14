Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Keep the skies friendly for air travelers and staff

About 800 passengers already have been banned for failure to comply with mask requirements — those bans last only until the mask mandate on the airline ends, for now.

Unruly passengers have caused issues before, but the problem has accelerated since the November presidential election and the Capitol riot.

The problem was already obvious, though. It was back in August when a Black woman had to put up with a series of rude and uncalled for comments from the woman sitting next to her on a Delta flight. In April, a Spirit flight to Detroit was diverted because of a fight on board.

Implementing the ban and setting the standards for discipline of passengers could be tough and likely will result in lawsuits. One trouble is the question of who decides what constitutes rudeness or incivility. It’s abundantly clear in cases that involve flights that must be delayed or diverted, or when offensive words are directed at another passenger. Delta should spell out a list of behaviors that could lead to a ban for rude behavior.

Delta is a private company and has some leeway to impose rules on travelers — as long as they are nondiscriminatory.

Troublemakers on a flight probably are the same sort of neighborhood bullies who demand attention for themselves and must get their way.