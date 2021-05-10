Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Give renters more time to access federal aid, avoid homelessness

No question the eviction moratorium shifted the financial burden from struggling renters to property owners who, likewise, were plunged into choppy financial straits by the inability of their tenants to pay their way. The question for the CDC was who could better shoulder the burden — and the agency landed on the property owners. It was a decision that could not continue over the long term. It was a decision that should have been a temporary placeholder — literally, holding a place for those facing the prospect of homelessness.

What was needed, then and now, is federal emergency rental assistance. And that assistance was approved by Congress, a legislative-branch decision that essentially endorsed the CDC moratorium, not only for the benefit of struggling renters but for the nation as a whole. The eviction moratorium during a historic national crisis not only has kept people in their homes but also has forestalled broad and deep impacts on the country's social service network.

The relief has been approved. But it has not yet made its way to the people.