Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Federal law enforcement agencies will require body cameras for officers. Others should too

In recent years, more and more police departments have been choosing to strap their officers with body cameras — a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.

This transparency benefits all because body cams memorialize police action, yielding points of verification in situations that call for review and evaluation.

The push for police reform following the death of George Floyd has resulted in state requirements for police body cams, with six states mandating the use of such cameras in the past year. Many municipal police forces have opted to use cameras without an outside legal mandate.

In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics reported in 2016 (one of the more recent studies on the issue) that many law enforcement agencies across the country had purchased body-worn cameras for police. Voluntarily. The Rialto (California) Police Department published in 2014 the results of a study that found that use-of-force incidents were reduced by half and citizen complaints fell by 90% following the use of body cams. These numbers are telling: When officers know their conduct can be reviewed, they appear to be more likely to toe the line in their interactions with civilians.