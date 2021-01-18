Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Condemn China's security law in Hong Kong

More than 1,000 law enforcement officers swept through Hong Kong on Jan. 6, arresting 53 residents under Beijing’s new national security law. Those detained could face up to life in prison for the “subversive” act of holding a primary vote in 2019 for legislative elections that were later postponed.

As of Jan. 7, the investigation was underway.

Anyone who thought Beijing would uphold its promises to allow Hong Kong to retain its way of life was merely fooling himself. This latest act of authoritarian aggression is merely another step in the total subversion of the region, boosted in 2020 by the passage of the much-maligned Hong Kong national security law.

It must be condemned in the strongest terms.

More than that, it must be countered.

The Chinese Communist Party should not forcefully subjugate Hong Kong citizens for daring to preserve democratic processes and ideals left over from British rule.