Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: A big step toward peace

If Israel establishes official diplomatic relations with other Gulf Arab states, such as Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, that are contingent on the ceasing of annexation, this may result in a flowering of economic development in the region. Diplomatic normalization will bring the sharing of intelligence, technology and medicine; the working together on energy and climate; and the exchange of culture and ideas through travel.

The Gulf Arab states are the ones that need to diversify their economies the most. They are the ones facing the most pressing water issues; and, crucially, they have an embarrassment of riches to spend. An opening up to Israel, with its advanced technology sector, is only a boon for the UAE.

The United States, led by Trump or Joe Biden, should continue to broker such deals. But any deal, either one-state or two, will require new leadership on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide. Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas have been feeding on their own inertia and corruption for decades. ...

Indicted earlier this year on charges of "bribery, fraud and breach of trust," Netanyahu is the first sitting prime minister in Israel's history to face criminal charges.