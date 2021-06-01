Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: 10 more dead, this time in San Jose; action needed now on gun control

Another mass shooting last week, this time in San Jose, California. And 10 more human beings are dead, including the gunman.

They are dead because of madness, but also inaction.

It is fair to ask — perhaps the Lord himself asks: How long, oh man; how long?

Why are we so determined to be so helpless in the face of this pandemic?

The issue with gun control in this nation is not what will work and not work, but why we do not even begin to experiment and adapt.

It is not how long it will take to get the many weapons of war we have allowed onto our streets, and into the hands of our children, under some kind of control, but why we never make a start.

As President John F. Kennedy used to say, if the problem will take a generation, begin now; begin immediately. But, instead of passing legislation, we say that, whatever we do, it will not be enough.

No, it will not.

And, instead of dealing with a national crisis of mental health and homelessness, we retreat from our cities. This is so, though this piece of the puzzle is solvable.

The issue is not our political will but our utter lack of it.