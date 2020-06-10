Philadelphia Inquirer: Pandemic far from over in nursing homes

As the coronavirus exacts a grim toll among nursing home residents and employees, experts warn that any slowdown in the pandemic’s spread will not lessen the likelihood of a second wave of infections. Nursing homes and public health agencies were ill-prepared for a pathogen that has claimed 26,000 lives in these facilities nationwide.

About 1.4 million Americans live in nursing homes. These are people generally vulnerable to the virus because of age, chronic pulmonary and other ailments, and the close quarters in which they live. Patients also have numerous daily contacts with health care workers who may inadvertently carry the virus into the facility, or back to their own families and communities.

So while nursing home residents are less than 5% of the country’s population, they comprise at least a third of the 110,000 COVID-19 fatalities nationwide. And more than half of coronavirus deaths in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia have been among nursing home residents. This shouldn’t have happened, and should not be allowed to happen again.