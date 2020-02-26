Philadelphia Inquirer: Guns and their owners need no ‘sanctuary’

New Jersey sanctuary advocates seem particularly up in arms about the state’s September enactment of one of a number of gun regulations signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This “red flag” measure enables law enforcement to keep firearms away from a person whom a state Superior Court judge has determined poses a danger to themselves or others. On Feb. 20, state officials said that 198 temporary orders and 100 final orders had been granted as of Feb. 4 under the state’s Extreme Risk Protective Order Act. How many firearms actually have been confiscated temporarily or permanently as a result of those orders is unclear, but it’s safe to assume that virtually all of the estimated 1 million owners of legal guns in New Jersey still have their weapons.

Nonetheless, lamentations about the threat of “confiscation” of all civilian firearms by a government supposedly bent on leaving families defenseless help fuel local sanctuary campaigns.

This sanctuary movement urges municipalities to "opt out" of laws governing guns. Maybe Philadelphia, which has long argued for the ability to make its own gun laws, could turn this movement on its head and “opt out” of state laws that restrict the city from making its own laws.