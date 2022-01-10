Philadelphia Inquirer: Deadly fire a wake-up call for safe, affordable housing

It's also critical that the Housing Authority provide a full accounting of its inspection routines, occupancy regulations and the resources it needs to provide not only housing to more people but more adequate housing to the tenants it serves.

The fire in Fairmount needs to be a wake-up call about the living conditions of Philadelphians — a city in which an estimated half of rental units are unlicensed, meaning there is no way to know if they are up to code and safe for habitation.

Wednesday's fire should also serve as a reminder of the unrelenting levels of resilience that Philadelphians — particularly Black Philadelphians — are forced to endure. Yes, a dozen people died in a fire. On a typical Wednesday over the last year, at least three people have died of overdoses and one or two others were murdered. And that does not begin to take into account the daily death toll from COVID-19. All told, it is an unbearable level of loss.