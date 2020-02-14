Phil Haslanger: Loving your enemies is a challenge — but it's worth the effort

I get why Donald Trump does not like the idea of loving his enemies. I have trouble with that as well.
But here’s a difference. As someone who has chosen to follow the life and teachings of Jesus, I think it is important to try to love my enemies. Our president has been clear that for him, it is really not worth the effort.
When he appeared at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, he followed an eloquent speech by a respected conservative writer — Arthur Brooks — that focused on the potential for healing some of our political divisions by loving our enemies.
In Brooks’ words: “Jesus didn't say, 'tolerate your enemies.' He said, 'love your enemies.' Answer hatred with love."
Next up was Trump. "Arthur, I don't know if I agree with you," the president said as he launched into a scathing takedown of those he sees as his enemies.
Trump has always been clear that his favorite Bible verse comes from an older part of the scriptures. During the 2016 campaign, a radio host asked him if he had a Bible verse or story that had affected his thinking or his character. His reply: “Look, an eye for an eye, you can almost say that. That’s not a particularly nice thing.” Throughout his life, in business, as president, that clearly has been a guiding principle for him. The idea of loving your enemies? Not so much.
That, of course, is one of the problems Jesus poses for those of us who look to him as beacon in our lives. He asks us to do things that go against our instincts. He used the “love your enemies” admonition as a response to the older “eye for an eye” ethic.
It is particularly challenging in the world of politics and in the global struggles that occur between nations. Loving your enemies does not mean giving in to anyone who disagrees with you. Jesus himself took on the powers of his era who were oppressing people. But he does ask us to remember that our opponents are human beings, made in God’s image and worthy of our love even in the midst of conflict.
He even suggested that we might pray for those who persecute us — something House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems to have taken to heart with her repeated comments about praying for the president daily.
Trump was not even willing to accept that, saying at the Prayer Breakfast, "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say, 'I pray for you,' when they know that's not so."
(As an aside, his son — Don Jr. — took that one step further in a tweet that said, “Likelihood of Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump is about the same as the likelihood of Satan running around quoting the Scriptures.” He might want to check out the story of the devil tempting Jesus in the wilderness that appears in two out of the four Gospels, where the devil does quote scripture as he tempts Jesus to seek fame with actions worthy of reality TV.)
So yes, Mr. President, I get it that after you have been through the whole impeachment process, after you look at polls that show that half the country does not approve of you as president, after people in your own administration act to oppose you, you feel bitter. But if President Trump wants to claim that he is among the group of people following Jesus, then he needs to pay attention to things like loving enemies, admitting faults, seeking and offering forgiveness.
It’s not just a challenge for Trump, though. Those of us who oppose his policies and are appalled by his conduct struggle with how we deal with him and with those who support him, people we sometime define as enemies. Not everyone in this country would define themselves as Christians, but for those of us who do, the burden is on us to find a better way to act.
As Brooks, the speaker at that polarized breakfast wrote in his 2019 book, "Love Your Enemies," we "increasingly view people who disagree with us not as merely incorrect or misguided, but as worthless."
That view will not bring us as a nation to a place where we can work together to find ways to deal with the very real problems before us. As hard as it is, I’d like to start with the idea of loving my enemies and then working to find solutions to our problems.
Phil Haslanger is a retired United Church of Christ minister and former Cap Times staff member who lives in Fitchburg.
