Phil Hands: The jeer in review

Each year is unlike any other -- but 2020 takes the cake.

Looking back through this year’s cartoons to pick out my favorites reminded me that in January we had no idea that a microscopic virus would dominate our lives. In February, we thought this novel coronavirus in China might be like SARS from 2002-2004 (meaning it would be bad but wouldn’t affect us). At worst, maybe it would be like the swine flu from 2009 -- still deadly, but not so bad you couldn’t draw funny cartoons about it.

In March, the world shut down.

I thought maybe we’d be able to open back up by May. I wasn’t thinking May 2021. It wasn’t the first time I was wrong (some readers remind me of that on a regular basis), and it won’t be the last time I’m wrong.

Then as summer approached, we were again reminded of the racism in our country as we watched in horror as a Minneapolis police officer snuffed out the life of George Floyd. A righteous protest movement rose up in defiance of the tragedy. Unfortunately, bad actors used the peaceful protests as cover for wanton destruction on State Street in Madison and throughout the nation. This led to thinly veiled racist cries from conservatives of “law and order.” It felt like it was 1968 all over again. Oh, yeah -- then we had an election.