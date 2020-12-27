Phil Hands: The jeer in review

Each year is unlike any other -- but 2020 takes the cake.
Looking back through this year’s cartoons to pick out my favorites reminded me that in January we had no idea that a microscopic virus would dominate our lives. In February, we thought this novel coronavirus in China might be like SARS from 2002-2004 (meaning it would be bad but wouldn’t affect us). At worst, maybe it would be like the swine flu from 2009 -- still deadly, but not so bad you couldn’t draw funny cartoons about it.
In March, the world shut down.
I thought maybe we’d be able to open back up by May. I wasn’t thinking May 2021. It wasn’t the first time I was wrong (some readers remind me of that on a regular basis), and it won’t be the last time I’m wrong.
Then as summer approached, we were again reminded of the racism in our country as we watched in horror as a Minneapolis police officer snuffed out the life of George Floyd. A righteous protest movement rose up in defiance of the tragedy. Unfortunately, bad actors used the peaceful protests as cover for wanton destruction on State Street in Madison and throughout the nation. This led to thinly veiled racist cries from conservatives of “law and order.” It felt like it was 1968 all over again. Oh, yeah -- then we had an election.
So it’s been a rough year, and we could be in for some dark months ahead of us. But now it’s almost over and the future looks as bright as ever. Several vaccines are on their way, and some health experts have said we could achieve herd immunity before the summer.
Not only is the virus on its way out the door, but so is the orange buffoon in the White House, though I’m sure we will hear plenty from him over the next four years. Still, I’d much rather have Donald Trump endangering our democracy from the sidelines than from the Oval Office.
Trump has been replaced by a much more decent buffoon. I’m looking forward to drawing the gaffe-prone and befuddled President-elect Joe Biden without the whole “democracy hangs in balance” thing hanging over our heads.
Closer to home, I’m certain 2021 will feature plenty of “holy mackerel” moments from Gov. Tony Evers, and my eyes might get strained from constantly rolling them at the latest partisan antics of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. In Madison, I imagine the uber-progressives will continue to work their hardest to make the ridiculously radical conservatives look like the lesser of two evils.
I’ve learned a lot in this strangest of years. I’ve learned I can work from home. I’ve learned I can attend meetings with the publisher and my editors while wearing sweatpants. I’ve learned that despite being really bad at golf, I enjoy it. And I’ve learned to appreciate and love my family in a way I’m not sure I did before.
I start most mornings sitting next to my 8-year-old daughter, Claire. She does her school work while I draw a cartoon or edit letters to the editor. My 12-year-old son, Owen, is now a judge for the You Toon caption contest and the first person who gets to see my "Mendota Marsh" comic strip each week.
It also doesn’t hurt to be quarantined with your best friend, which in my case is my wife, Tricia. It hasn’t always been easy being stuck together in our house all year, but it’s been better than expected.
I’m also very lucky and thankful that his wretched virus hasn’t taken any close family members or friends from me. I know many have not been so fortunate. So here’s to a happy and healthy 2021 to all -- and brighter days ahead. And to 2020, I say good riddance.
Hands, who lives in Madison, is the State Journal's editorial cartoonist and a member of the State Journal editorial board. He also serves as letters editor for the newspaper: phands@madison.com, @PhilHands and 608-252-6254.