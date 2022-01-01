Phil Hands: Resolve to send us a letter to the editor this year

As a kid, I dreamed of becoming a cartoonist. I never thought that dream would include editing letters to the editor as well.

But here I am, tightening and fact-checking letters from thousands of readers every year for the Wisconsin State Journal. While this wasn’t my dream job, it isn’t a nightmare, either.

I’ve gained an immense respect for those who write letters to the editor. People across Wisconsin and far beyond the state’s borders send us letters for a wide variety of reasons. Some want to celebrate their favorite cause or chastise their least favorite politician. Some may just like seeing their name in print.

Still, I’m convinced that everyone who submits a letter to the editor does it because they care about their community and want the world to be a little better.

So today I’d like to thank the 1,132 letter writers who wrote the more than 1,900 letters we published in the State Journal last year. We honor them by publishing their names below. Thank you for adding to our rich marketplace of ideas in print, online and across all our digital platforms.