Phil Hands: Resolve to send us a letter to the editor this year

As a kid, I dreamed of becoming a cartoonist. I never thought that dream would include editing letters to the editor as well.
But here I am, tightening and fact-checking letters from thousands of readers every year for the Wisconsin State Journal. While this wasn’t my dream job, it isn’t a nightmare, either.
I’ve gained an immense respect for those who write letters to the editor. People across Wisconsin and far beyond the state’s borders send us letters for a wide variety of reasons. Some want to celebrate their favorite cause or chastise their least favorite politician. Some may just like seeing their name in print.
Still, I’m convinced that everyone who submits a letter to the editor does it because they care about their community and want the world to be a little better.
So today I’d like to thank the 1,132 letter writers who wrote the more than 1,900 letters we published in the State Journal last year. We honor them by publishing their names below. Thank you for adding to our rich marketplace of ideas in print, online and across all our digital platforms.
On a professional level, I’ve found that reading your submissions and selecting several every day to publish also has made me a better political cartoonist. Letters often key me in on the topics I should be drawing about and occasionally inspire an editorial cartoon idea (sometimes a rebuttal to a point I don’t agree with).
And speaking of disagreement, I decline to publish reader submissions for a wide variety of reasons (most often because we don’t have time and space to publish them all). But one criteria I don’t consider is whether or not I agree with a letter writer’s point of view. In fact, I give preference to letters that disagree with one my editorial cartoons, or with one of the editorials created by our State Journal editorial board.
So don’t think we won’t consider your letter just because it doesn’t align with our editorial “slant.” We welcome all voices and would like to hear from more of them. This includes more conservative perspectives. We don’t receive many of those here in progressive Madison. It includes more views from people of color, though we don’t know a letter writer’s race or ethnicity unless they cite it in their letter. And we’d love to receive more submissions from younger people.
So in the coming year, join the 1,132 people who care enough about their community to put pen to paper (or more likely finger to keyboard or touchscreen) to share their opinions.
Just send about 200 words to wsjopine@madison.com, and please include your address and phone number for verification purposes. You also can submit a letter online at go.madison.com/lettertoeditor. We receive close to 10,000 submissions a year, and only a fraction get published. If your first letter isn’t selected, try again in a few weeks.
Here are some tips for getting your view published:
Keep it short. We limit our letters to the editor to 200 words to allow ample space for lots of different voices. Some of the most memorable letters are even shorter. One of my favorite letters of all time was Ingo Bensch’s 2015 piece about potential gun rules at Camp Randall, “Allow concealed carry of sandwiches
- .” It clocked in at fewer than 75 words.
Keep it simple.
- Your letter doesn’t need lots of statistics. We are interested in your opinions, not your grasp of specific figures. Plus, as your letters editor, I have to verify every fact or stat you cite, and that can be time consuming. If you must include specific data, please send along a hyperlink to your source. Remember: Editing letters is only part of my job. So if things get too complicated, I’ll have to skip your submission and move on to others.
Keep it local.
- We always give preference to topics here in Wisconsin. Your opinion about what is happening at City Hall, the state Capitol or Lambeau Field is more important to most readers than a letter about far-flung topics and locations.
Be careful about quoting people
- . Most of the stuff you see on inspirational posters or internet memes doesn’t accurately reflect what people said or who said it. For example, Mahatma Ghandi never said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” and Vince Lombardi didn’t originate the saying, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”
Take the road less travelled
- . Try to think of an interesting or refreshing take on a topic. The last thing we want on our letters page is people parroting the talking heads on MSNBC, CNN and Fox News.
So make a New Year’s resolution to submit a letter to the editor in 2022. Good luck, and maybe next year we’ll add your name to the list below.
Hands, of Madison, is the State Journal’s editorial cartoonist, letters editor and a member of the newspaper’s editorial board: phands@madison.com, @PhilHands and 608-252-6123.