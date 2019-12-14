Peter Ubel: The high price of extending my wife’s life

One way to answer that question is to explore whether, at these prices, Paula’s chemotherapy medicines bring good value. Health care experts define value as the amount of benefit brought per dollar spent. In the jargon of health economics, value reflects how much you have to spend on, say, a medicine to produce one year of high-quality life.

Using this version of value, Paula’s medicines don’t measure up. While Paula’s medicines cost about $200,000 per year, the amount her insurance company spends on those medicines to bring people like her an extra year of life is more like hundreds of thousands of dollars more per year. That’s because each of her chemotherapies slightly increases the chance her cancer will stay under control for at least a while longer.

Is it worthwhile to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in hopes of extending Paula’s life by a year?