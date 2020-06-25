Peter Navarro: 'One job at a time' strategy brings ship construction to Marinette

American presidents historically have relied on macroeconomic policies such as fiscal stimuli and lower interest rates to expand the economy and create jobs. President Donald Trump believes it is just as important to focus at the microeconomic level to create one job at a time.
President Trump’s “one job at a time” formula and fine attention to microeconomic detail was on full display this week with his trip to the Fincantieri shipyard in Marinette. The president was visiting to help Wisconsin celebrate a $5.5 billion contract award for one of the newest classes of ships in the American fleet — a next-generation frigate dubbed the FFG(X).
This 496-foot, 6,700 ton multi-mission frigate is smaller but more mobile than either a cruiser or a destroyer but will punch far above its weight. It’s a guided missile ship equipped with air surveillance and surface search radar, towed-array and variable-depth sonar, and anti-submarine and undersea warfare capabilities. It also features a state-of-the art Aegis combat system and carries both manned Seahawk and autonomous Firescout helicopters.
The contract, awarded in April, provides for the design and construction of the first 10 ships of a class that will be in construction through the 2030s, providing at least 20 ships at a cost of less than $20 billion. This sustained construction project will help directly employ thousands of workers in and around Marinette and thousands more across a supply chain that stretches from Wisconsin and Michigan to much of the rest of the Midwest and beyond. As Congressman Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, accurately noted, this contract means the shipyard will not only be alive for another 20 years, but thrive.
Together, the Marinette shipyard’s contribution to America’s defenses and to job creation perfectly capture a key guiding principle of the Trump administration, namely, that “economic security is national security.” It is a contract award that did not happen by accident but rather by the Trump administration’s yeoman efforts over the last three years to significantly increase our nation’s defense budget while paying special attention to what had been a sharply declining shipbuilding industry during the previous administration.
I know from direct experience with the president just how important he believes shipbuilding is to this nation. During the 2016 campaign of which I was part, he announced at a Philadelphia rally that “We will build a Navy of 350 surface ships and submarines.”
To that end, my Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House has worked from Day One of the administration with government agencies as well as shipyard builders and unions to advance the president’s dream of a revitalized and right-sized U.S. Navy. And the Trump “one job at a time” strategy is succeeding wonderfully within the shipbuilding industry.
For example, in April, the Philadelphia shipyard won an award to build the newest class of training ship, the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). This new award, coupled with additional repair work granted to the yard over the last several years, will take a shipyard that was on its death bed with less than 80 employees to a robust yard like Marinette with several thousand employees once peak construction hits.
Similarly, when Eastern Shipbuilding in Panama City, Florida, was hit hard by Hurricane Michael, it was in danger of losing its contract to building a new first-in-class offshore patrol cutter for the Coast Guard. President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security made sure that didn’t happen.
Let us then celebrate the prosperity of Marinette and the security it will help bring to these great United States. We have always been a maritime and trading nation — and Marinette will make sure that our rich past will also be secure and prosperous prologue.
Navarro is assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy at the White House.
