Peter Navarro: 'One job at a time' strategy brings ship construction to Marinette

American presidents historically have relied on macroeconomic policies such as fiscal stimuli and lower interest rates to expand the economy and create jobs. President Donald Trump believes it is just as important to focus at the microeconomic level to create one job at a time.

President Trump’s “one job at a time” formula and fine attention to microeconomic detail was on full display this week with his trip to the Fincantieri shipyard in Marinette. The president was visiting to help Wisconsin celebrate a $5.5 billion contract award for one of the newest classes of ships in the American fleet — a next-generation frigate dubbed the FFG(X).

This 496-foot, 6,700 ton multi-mission frigate is smaller but more mobile than either a cruiser or a destroyer but will punch far above its weight. It’s a guided missile ship equipped with air surveillance and surface search radar, towed-array and variable-depth sonar, and anti-submarine and undersea warfare capabilities. It also features a state-of-the art Aegis combat system and carries both manned Seahawk and autonomous Firescout helicopters.

