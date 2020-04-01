Peter McKeever: Marsy's Law would jeopardize constitutional rights

Second, while many of the proposed "additional rights" included in Marsy’s Law are indisputably beneficial -- such as treating victims "with dignity, respect, courtesy, sensitivity, and fairness" -- the fact is that section 9m, article I of the Wisconsin Constitution already provides victims with many of the same constitutional rights. Because Marsy’s Law is a national proposal, it was not written with careful consideration about how to improve existing victims' rights in the Wisconsin Constitution, but to advance a national agenda.

Third, states that have rejected Marsy’s Law have raised concerns it would create undefined and potentially far-reaching constitutional mandates that are likely to directly undermine the constitutional rights of the accused.

Marsy’s Law would allow “victims,” who accuse someone of a crime (whether or not that individual is innocent or guilty), to refuse to provide evidence that may be essential to the determination of the accused’s innocence. This mandate undermines fundamental constitutional protections that our Founding Fathers guaranteed to protect our citizens who are presumed to be innocent from being wrongfully convicted by allowing them to discover and present evidence in support of their innocence.