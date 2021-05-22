Peter Anderson: Muldrow's policies continue to drive schools' decline

The Capital Times editorializes, “Madison has a great public schools system” and Board President "Ali Muldrow, is a dynamic leader “who will move Madison schools in the right direction” — sentiments reminiscent of the acclaim it offered former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, whose policies Muldrow seems poised to continue.
But is it really great?
Cheatham and Muldrow committed to eliminate the Black achievement gap. After seven years of their leadership, 89% of black third graders remain unable to read, plummeting to 5% by eighth grade — no better than when they began.
Why?
First, the school district persisted in teaching reading with obsolete whole and balanced language methods for two decades after research demonstrated that phonics is superior for disadvantaged kids.
Worse, the district has focused not on fixing its mistakes, but, like a magician’s misdirection, on shifting attention away from those embarrassing reading scores to graduation rates. Then it promptly lowered standards to pump up graduation stats.
The second reason for the district’s failure has been a breakdown in discipline. Just two years ago, Madisonian’s, who like the Cap Times had thought the city still had great schools, woke up to read a shocking article in Isthmus titled “A Rotten Year.”
The article meticulously documented the unraveling of discipline at Madison’s middle and high schools that followed the policies of Cheatham, who threw dedicated teachers committed to racial justice under the bus when they sought to maintain order, and Muldrow, who accused teachers worried about disruptive behavior of being racist.
“What’s new this year,” one teacher said, “is you don’t know how an interaction with a kid is going to go or that the district will support you after the fact. What ends up happening is teachers do nothing.”
Another teacher recounted, “Today, I asked a kid to put her phone away and was told to ‘f--- off.' I said, ‘OK.' But could you please put your phone away? Her response, ‘Don’t f--- with me now because I’m not in the mood. I’m going to call my mom.’”
Yet, that teacher did not blame the students, but the administration: “I love these kids. But they are going to push the envelope as far as they can. That’s what middle schoolers do. This isn’t their fault.”
The end result of escalating disruption is that learning suffers, and families committed to their child’s education move to suburban schools, and not just white, but also Black, families who are also concerned about their child’s education. The end result will be the disadvantaged Black youth with no options will be trapped in a failed system.
The opposing view claimed the schools’ problem was not the breakdown in discipline but “teachers are finally being called out on their covert and overt participation in white supremacy culture,” according to one response posted to the Isthmus article. This amplified Muldrow’s charge that teachers worried about misbehaviors were racist.
Who will discipline misbehaving students if teachers’ authority is neutered to upend “White Supremacy.”
Anyone who knows a teacher — our friends and neighbors — is aware that the vast majority are actually committed to racial justice, not hooded Klan members. That is not to say that many may not harbor implicit biases. But that is something evolution hard-wired into every human being’s synapses as a tribal fear of the other, not evil incarnate. With intention, it can be substantially overcome by positive engagement, not vilification.
The constructive way forward can best be shown by a thriving charter school in Madison, OneCity Schools, which is Black-led and rejects the growing breakdown in discipline at the Madison school district. OneCity uses rigorous phonics and nurturing discipline in a structured environment.
Phonics and discipline are not white versus Black issues. If, notwithstanding the best of intentions, Muldrow cannot come to understand this, it is the disadvantaged Black youth she champions who will be the ones to suffer.
Peter Anderson, a longtime Madison activist, founded Wisconsin’s Environmental Decade (now Clean Wisconsin), Dane Dances and, with others, the local chapter of 350.org.
