Peter Anderson: Madison schools need bold changes to recover from Cheatham era

After 250 years of slavery and 100 more years of violence under Jim Crow, followed by mass incarceration, discrimination in employment, segregation in housing and the scourge of drugs, the African American community has overwhelming cause to be furious and right to demand redress for the wrongs done to them.
Among those in our schools — with the potential that education offers to provide a path out of poverty — are Madison’s at-risk black youth who still have their entire adult lives yet to live. And, when they enter that first day of kindergarten class and are still innocents, that is when our last best hope lies for us to redeem that tragic past with opportunity. For those earliest years are also the only time when research has found practical interventions to intercept dysfunctional habits that can overcome the terrible legacy of impoverishment and racism.
Yet, without a critical sense of balance among the competing concerns that co-inhabit our schools, single-minded and oversimplified efforts to eliminate racism will backfire.
Thus, while most Madison parents value diverse schools, if bedlam were to follow ham-handed attempts at racial justice, the tide for justice will go out. They’ll pull their kids from the district until a tipping point is breached from which there is no recovery. Then, the most disadvantaged students — the ones with no options to transfer — will be the ones trapped in a school system hopelessly broken. Mixing white guilt and black rage has become toxic in our schools.
This is precisely what former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham failed to grasp, and why her philosophy, which continues today, has undermined the foundations that had sustained a once-renowned school district. Although her intentions may have been good, the results removed consequences for misbehavior and undermined respect for teachers.
Dr. Cheatham weaponized students’ worst instincts by summarily forcing teachers to resign when, without evidence, a young African-American student charged racism. This is what happened at Whitehorse Middle School, where a student's unsubstantiated charges vilified and summarily forced out a dedicated 30-year veteran teacher, which effectively promulgated an open season against teachers. That was followed by an apparent copy-cat charge of racism at Leopold Elementary that came ominously close to the child’s mother and uncle “beat(ing the principal’s) white ass.”
For three years at Sherman Middle School, the school environment degenerated toward chaos leading to mass teacher resignations. Dr. Cheatham ignored the torrent of complaints from teachers and parents, and retained a incompetent principal, without balancing her need to show her ersatz commitment to affirmative action with students’ right to be educated.
Later at Jefferson Middle School, three months after Dr. Cheatham left, the principal she championed papered over a student’s threats to "shoot up and kill everyone." If there is anything that ought to have aroused a responsible principal to grasp that kid’s lives were more important than discipline statistics, it would be the real possibility of another mass school shooting. Disaster was only averted when the teen returned to school firing a BB gun at students, instead of an assault rifle.
Even though Dr. Cheatham is gone, the Madison School Board's subsequent actions disturbingly suggest that, just when the times demand a clean break to restore integrity, it is instead perpetuating her dead-end policies. While the board commendably sought out candidates of color, it followed Dr. Cheatham's practice of primarily selecting those whose record suggested they would likely fail.
Cheatham's replacement, Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez — even though his rise from poverty is truly admirable — is problematic for Madison. Dr. Gutiérrez is presently superintendent of a small, bottom-ranked district in Texas, whose already poor ranking has fallen by half again during his tenure. Passed over was Dr. Eric Thomas, whose public appearances suggested he had the courage to reform Cheatham's failed policies.
Continuing Cheathamism cheats the children it purports to champion, using happy talk about black excellence and manipulated statistics to cover up the inexcusable fact that 90% of black third-grade students cannot read proficiently — and after five more years in school — almost 95% cannot.
If that is not enough, a failed school system will also depress Madison’s ability to attract new computer and biotech companies, as well as the University of Wisconsin's ability to recruit talent.
Petrified of being called racist, all of the government, business and nonprofit institutions that sustain Madison remain mute as our schools slide down the same downward spiral to a failed system that Milwaukee’s skidded into 30 years ago. Unless they summon the courage to speak out for justice that is durable, by focusing on reading proficiency instead of happy talk, and by balancing the concern for troubled kids with the need for order — unless the entire community comes together to support those in need — our schools, once the jewel in Madison’s crown, will become another thorn in the side of those we owe it to help.
Peter Anderson, a longtime Madison activist, founded Wisconsin’s Environmental Decade (now Clean Wisconsin), Dane Dances and, with others, the local chapter of 350.org. Earlier in his career, he taught 5th grade in the South Bronx. His four adult children went to, and his two beautiful biracial grandchildren now attend public schools in Madison. This op-ed is an abridged version of a longer report published at www.durablejustice.org.
