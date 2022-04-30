Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox: Schools need love and consequences

In response to the community’s concern with increasing turmoil and violence in Madison’s schools for the last several years, the School Board has formed an Ad Hoc Student Safety and Wellness Committee.

The committee’s early discussions are reported to “center safety and wellness for all students,” “to provide a place of belonging” and “to ensure students feel a sense of community and overall wellness [that is] responsive to their needs and shows more emotional support.”

As a start, the focus on love is good. After all, disadvantaged kids did not select their parents, nor their place of birth in a country that consigns an underclass to persistent poverty, environmental assaults and discrimination.

Unfortunately, in the real world, too often love will fail to defuse emotional blowups, even when we provide wraparound social services and restorative alternatives, and give a second or a third chance to the student who is acting out due to deep-seated problems at home. Sometimes, young people’s traumas are so severe they are, tragically, too late to heal. At other times, a teacher’s skill set will come up short or the district won’t have adequate funds.

When those limits emerge, it is vital to summon something more, imposing discipline if learning is to return in a safe environment. Otherwise, the anti-social behaviors will ramp up and spread turmoil across the system, culminating in a downward spiral and middle-class flight to safer schools. At that point, teachers have no viable alternative other than setting consequences.

But that is not the only hurdle needed to restore safe schools in Madison. Sadly, the school district’s past practices have made it very difficult — and, increasingly, a career-ending move — for teachers to impose discipline when love fails and there are no other options.

These practices were brought to a head in February 2019, as teacher Rob Mueller-Owens discovered. Mueller was a positive behavior coach at Whitehorse Middle School in Madison who had been one of the district’s leading voices to help the disadvantaged. It was Mueller-Owens who had initiated and implemented restorative justice courts at the school, which led former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham to take him to a White House conference on the subject to honor his work.

Yet none of that carried weight when, incredulously, Mueller-Owens was attacked as a racist. One morning, a troubled girl who was Black disrupted classes for hours. Mueller-Owens’ attempts to defuse her outbursts failed and, in the confusion, ended with them tumbling to the floor. The girl accused him of punching her and pulling out her braids as they fell — which, in that split second, would have been a physical impossibility.

Neither Mueller-Owens’ outstanding reputation nor the tenuous claim meant anything, however. Protesters pilloried Cheatham, claiming the School District was “racist” for, allegedly, allowing an innocent child to suffer a “brutal beating.”

Without waiting for the police investigation or even giving Mueller-Owens an opportunity to be heard, according to Mueller-Owens’ attorney, Cheatham forced Mueller-Owens to resign in ignominy. Presumably, this was to get the protesters off her back.

While making well-intentioned teachers walk the plank had been trending for years, the Whitehorse incident was the catalyzing event that led to the collapse in discipline in the secondary schools in the weeks and months that followed. If it could happen to Mueller-Owens, teachers believed it could happen to anyone, and few teachers any longer would undertake the essential task of intervening to prevent violence.

By May 2019, just three months after Whitehorse, the mounting chaos in the schools led to Cheatham’s resignation and impelled Isthmus to run an in-depth analysis of the turmoil roiling the schools. Titled “A Rotten Year,” the report documented the breakdown in order through the words of the teachers deeply concerned about constructively reaching those disadvantaged students but distraught that the district no longer made it possible for them to do their jobs.

All this happened a year before COVID shuttered the schools. So the district had already reached an alarming tipping point before the district closed because of the pandemic, which worsened a deteriorating situation.

And the reverberations from Whitehorse continue today. In March, an East High School teacher refused to intervene in a dangerous fight between two teenage girls upturning desks and flailing at each other in front of him. Instead, he called for assistance as set forth in the district’s oblivious guidance. According to the State Journal’s coverage, “a teacher was present and on the phone calling for support per district protocol as the incident unfolded.”

Unless the Madison School Board adds to its safety considerations not just the need for more love but, when love fails, the need for consequences — with teachers empowered to do that — no amount of nurturing and additional social services can be expected to stabilize the situation. We risk a failed school system in which it will be the most disadvantaged kids, with no options, who will be trapped.

Anderson, of Madison, taught in the South Bronx, New York, volunteers as a peacemaker for Dane County’s Community Restorative Justice program and mentors at One City Schools. His adult children went, and his grandchildren go, to Madison’s schools. Knox, of Madison, was a city alderman and director of Dane County’s Office of Equal Opportunity. He is a member of the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board.