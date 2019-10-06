Brian TeLindert of Portage is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Brian!
His caption about President Donald Trump looking at “impeaches” beat out more than 80 entries. TeLindert wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Scott MacLauchlin
- of Evansville: “Hard as we might cling, we still could end up canned.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “I hope my expiration date is longer than these.”
Dean A. Brown
- of Fort Atkinson: “I remember Bill Clinton saying he never really cared for these.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.