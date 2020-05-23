Paw-licking precaution wins today's You Toon caption contest
Paw-licking precaution wins today's You Toon caption contest

Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Pete!

His caption about cats being confident they won’t catch the coronavirus beat out more than 150 entries. King wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Robert King

  • of Edgerton: “We need to go buy cat litter. Now!”

David Schendlinger

  • of Middleton: “Anybody who doesn’t practice social distancing gets scratched. So, nothing changes.”

Steve Blaskowski

  • of Madison: “I hope the test is easier than taking our temperature.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

John Nichols: Don't let local journalism become a COVID-19 casualty
John Nichols

John Nichols: Don't let local journalism become a COVID-19 casualty

“As in many of our nation’s most challenging times, the public turns to free and local media for life-saving information and breaking news, because local radio, television and newspapers are still the most trusted sources in times of emergency and disaster." — Open letter from U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and 240 other U.S. House members

