Paula Rogge: Why remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

This August 6 and 9 mark the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Why do we keep reminding people of these bombings? After all, it has been 75 years and the lives lost in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks were similar in number to those lost in the fire bombings of Tokyo and Dresden in World War II.
Why? Because nuclear weapons are extraordinarily dangerous. Just one modern-size bomb could devastate a city the size of Beijing, Moscow or New York City, resulting in casualties that would overwhelm these nations’ medical systems and cripple their economies.
Because the chance of their use is increasing.
Nine countries now have them. Accidents and miscommunications happen. Geopolitical conflicts over scarce resources are rising due to climate change. Thefts of highly enriched uranium, which can be used to make a primitive nuclear bomb or a dirty bomb, have been occurring since the Soviet Union collapsed. Al-Qaida has tried to buy a nuclear bomb. Cyber-terrorism is on the rise.
Two years ago, non-nuclear nations at the United Nations acknowledged the threat and voted to abolish nuclear weapons. But the nuclear armed countries refused to sign the treaty. Why?
Because nuclear weapons are seen by smaller nations like North Korea and Israel as a powerful deterrent to invasion. They are seen by super-powers like the U.S. and Russia as a deterrent to war — “if you attack our country, we will all die, but we will make sure you all die too.” We now understand the term “mutually assured destruction” means “mutually assured suicide.”
If we have learned one thing from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that threats to human survival on the planet cannot be isolated or walled off. A biologic agent will spread because people travel. Rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere warm the entire planet, resulting in severe weather extremes and drought from Syria to Africa to Texas.
A nuclear reactor power plant meltdown spreads radiation via wind and water to areas hundreds of miles away. A limited nuclear war, involving the exchange of only 100 Hiroshima-size bombs, would not only result in radiation plumes that would travel thousands of miles, but dust clouds that would spread to cover the entire planet. The dust would block out the sun, cause global cooling and decreased rainfall, leading to agricultural failures that would starve 2 billion people.
Nuclear weapons are not the only weapons of mass destruction we will face in the future. There will be other weapons, other threats. But we know from history that if one group of people or nation develops a superior military technology, it will eventually end up in the hands of others.
If we are to survive as a species and protect the complex network of life that has evolved on this planet over the last 3.5 billion years, we must stop the race to develop ever more destructive weapons. This will give us the time and resources to deal with all the other problems we face today: the world climate crisis, widespread environmental degradation, the gap between the wealthy and poor, COVID-19 and other future pandemics.
The U.S. and Russia must take the lead, since we possess over 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal. If we disarm, we have a far better chance of convincing smaller nations to give up their nukes, especially if we strengthen international mutual aid agreements and laws protecting national sovereignty.
In the meantime, U.S. leaders must say no to the renewal of nuclear weapon testing recently proposed in the Senate, stop replacement of an obsolete intercontinental ballistic missile system and renew the New Start Treaty with Russia in 2021.
We are all in this together.
Dr. Paula Rogge is a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility - Wisconsin and the Interfaith Peace Working Group.
