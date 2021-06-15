Paula Rogge: Point Beach nuclear reactors are unsafe and unneeded

In 2020, the Duane Arnold nuclear reactor in Iowa was badly damaged by high winds. The reactor lost all external power, and there were problems cooling a pool of spent fuel rods and an emergency diesel generator. It took plant operators 14 hours to stabilize and cool down the reactor. Its owner, NextEra Energy, closed the plant and is now building a solar farm that will supply the same amount of electricity as the reactor.
Why can’t NextEra do the same with its Point Beach nuclear power plant in Wisconsin?
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is in the process of relicensing the two nuclear power reactors in Point Beach. If their licenses are extended, it will bring the reactors’ operating life to 80 years. They were originally designed to operate for only 40 years.
The Unit 2 Point Beach reactor has one of the most embrittled reactor pressure vessels in the country. This vessel encloses the nuclear fuel rods. After years of bombardment by neutrons from nuclear fission, it develops tiny defects in its structure. With rapid changes in temperature or pressure, the vessel can rupture, leading to loss of coolant and a reactor core meltdown.
The Point Beach nuclear reactors have one of the worst safety records in the country. Since 1999, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has cited Point Beach for more than 130 safety violations and equipment malfunctions. The plant has been issued the most severe reactor safety finding twice for an impaired auxiliary feedwater system, which provides cooling of the reactor fuel rods in an emergency.
There has been loss of external power to the reactors twice, requiring the use of emergency diesel generators. If these backup generators fail (as they did in Fukushima), the cooling system fails, and there is nothing to prevent a core meltdown.
The Point Beach plant draws nearly 1 billion gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan to cool its fuel rods. Thousands of fish and other marine organisms die when they are sucked into the plant's water intake. Even more die when the heated water is then discharged into the lake.
Climate change will bring more extreme weather, increasing the risk of storm-related damage to reactors, as occurred with Duane Arnold. Warmer temperatures and drought will lead to increasingly frequent occurrences of reactor shutdowns due to decreases in water supply, overheating of water discharged into rivers and lakes and overheating of the reactors themselves.
Continued operation of the Point Beach reactors also means that 40 tons of highly radioactive nuclear waste will be generated each year and stored on-site, since there is no safe federal repository for the waste. Point Beach and other plants have increased the amount of spent fuel rods in their storage pools to as much as five times what they were designed to hold. These pools are in a less robust part of the reactor building, making them vulnerable to extreme weather events and terrorist attacks.
Because the Point Beach reactors are situated on the shore of Lake Michigan, a serious nuclear accident would mean that radiation would be released into the Great Lakes, potentially affecting the drinking water of 30 million people in the U.S. and Canada. Not only the water, but the crops along these waterways could be contaminated for hundreds of years. Children exposed to radiation plumes or contaminated milk would have an increased risk of thyroid cancer.
Point Beach nuclear power is expensive. NextEra has a power purchase deal with the utility company We Energies that expires in 2033. Under this agreement, the utility currently pays NextEra nearly twice the average wholesale price for electricity in the Midwest. The cumulative excess cost imposed on ratepayers will be almost $5 billion by 2030.
Point Beach currently supplies 16% of Wisconsin’s electric energy needs. By simply conserving energy via weatherization of buildings, use of energy efficient appliances and heat capturing technologies, we can make up for the loss of this electric power.
Wind and solar power farms are currently competitive, if not lower in cost than nuclear energy. With these technologies, a modern energy grid and energy efficiency measures, we can achieve not only Gov. Tony Evers’ goal of carbon-free electricity by 2050, but nuclear-free energy.
Paula Rogge M.D. is a member of the steering committee for Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin.
