Paula Quinn: Tim Michels has the vision, experience, resources to win in November

I’m not a famous political figure. I have no “pull.” I’m a suburban mom who has known Tim Michels for many years, and here’s why I’m supporting him and working hard to make sure he’s our next governor.

Michels is a good man. He’s a good neighbor, wonderful father and loving husband. These are attributes that don’t get mentioned in television ads or debates, but they matter to me. I’m sickened by what the political insiders have been saying about him. Only in politics could people take a man who was born of modest means in Dodge County, went on to serve 12 years as an Army Ranger officer, and then helped grow a small family business into the largest construction company in Wisconsin, and try to make him into a caricature.

Yes, he’s been fortunate and earned his prosperity. And he owns more real estate than most of us. He even uses some of it when deployed by his company to oversee major construction projects. This is not a crime, and it’s certainly not disqualifying. I’m his neighbor — in Wisconsin. We both live in Waukesha County. This out-of-state nonsense is pure garbage, and the “millionaire” stuff is unseemly jealousy best reserved for the other party that courts the socialist sympathizers.

Michels has a blueprint for Wisconsin. He will prioritize education, public safety, economic development and fair and uniform election administration. You can find out more about his agenda at MichelsBlueprint.com. Unfortunately, you’ll have to actively seek out this information. It’s not Michels’ fault, but the media prefers to focus on infighting and mudslinging rather than the issues that matter. When was the last time you saw coverage of the governor’s race that focused on detailed policy differences on an issue that matters to you?

I’m particularly impressed with his plans on education. He’s zeroing in on early literacy. He knows that getting a child to read at grade level by third grade is an essential benchmark for children. Literacy, he notes, is the passport to all future education.

Some political figures that I had respected, and for whom I had previously voted, are busy trying to tear Michels down. They repeatedly lie about his position on issues. (He is not going to raise the gas tax or repeal Gov. Scott Walker-era reforms, and no evidence shows he ever personally supported such moves, for example).

Most hypocritically, they whine about him spending his own money on his own race. Yet when they were running for office, these same career politicians had no problem repeatedly begging Michels for financial contributions. The attacks are not just hypocritical, they are gross and should not be rewarded with your vote.

The bottom line is: Michels is an honorable Wisconsinite with a strong agenda I support. He has the vision and leadership experience and resources necessary to beat Gov. Tony Evers this fall. We have to beat Evers. He’s been such a disappointment.

The economy is a mess after his shutdowns. Michels knows every job is essential. Michels will empower families to make decisions that are best for them. If it were not for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Evers’ shutdown could have extended through all of 2020 and beyond. The Court shut him down in 2020.

We the voters of Wisconsin can shut Evers down in 2022.

That’s why I’m voting for Michels, and why you should, too.