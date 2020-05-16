Paula Niedenthal: 2 lessons for Democrats from social psychology

Unsurprisingly, the answerers struggled to respond correctly. Does that mean the questioners were smarter than the answerers? Of course not. But the researchers found that both the questioners and answerers rated the questioners as more intelligent.

The first lesson from social psychology is that by controlling the conversation topic, you can make people feel intelligent and relevant because you provide them the opportunity to shine in their own area of expertise. Or you can make them feel stupid and irrelevant because you keep the conversation on your area of expertise. Telling people that they are voting against their own best interests, for example, denies them expertise even in their own lives. Use of the former strategy wins votes.

The second lesson is about social norms. Descriptive social norms are defined as what most people in a society are doing, believing and valuing. Perceptions of social norms strongly influence people’s behavior. People like to think and do what most other people around them are thinking and doing.