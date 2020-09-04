Paul Fanlund: Win or lose, Donald Trump’s fanatical base won’t disappear soon

And, as the authors suggest, Trump’s base will not be disappearing anytime soon. It will instead be wooed by the next set of would-be authoritarian leaders seeking to take Trump’s place.

If Trump wins? It will be the end of our democracy as we know it.

Our best hope is that young people will defy the stereotype of not voting in huge numbers and react to this existential threat. “They are the least prejudiced, best educated, most technologically savvy part of our society,” the authors observe. And, obviously, they have the longest future at stake.

The other hope is that those in the political middle, people unsettled by the violence that is actually tangential — not central — to the Black Lives Matter movement, will recognize Trump’s reckless demagoguery and the threat to democracy he poses.

Yes, I get why in normal times many people lean Republican, looking for smaller government and more individual responsibility.

But that is not what this election is about.

It’s about the threat of a dictatorship. I wish that were hyperbole, but, sadly, it is not.

