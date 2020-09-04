Paul Fanlund: Win or lose, Donald Trump’s fanatical base won’t disappear soon

The key question facing the nation is not how a bully and spoiled brat grew up to become a lying narcissist and still got elected president. The tale of Donald Trump is well-documented.
No, the key question is what the hell is up with his fanatical followers?
I look forward to reading Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” with its insider accounts of Trump’s unhinged fits of anger. (Woodward, the legendary Watergate hero, Washington Post editor and author, will speak at our upcoming Cap Times Idea Fest about his book.)
But it is a new book by another Watergate-era figure — former White House counsel John Dean — that has me more rattled. Titled “Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers,” Dean’s co-author is Bob Altemeyer, a retired psychology professor who specializes in authoritarianism.
Their thesis is full-on frightening.
“Even if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow,” they write, “the millions of people who made him president would be ready to make someone else similar president instead.”
The authors contend that Trump’s followers share with him a penchant for authoritarianism. These obedient followers, the authors write, are apparently perfectly willing to surrender freedom and submit to a dictator.
The authors divide these supporters into three groups, the third a virulent blend of the first two.
First they write about “social dominators.” There are people who do not believe in equality among groups, instead thinking their group should be more prestigious and powerful than others. “Donald Trump, who wants to dominate everyone he meets and the rest of humanity by proxy, appears to be an extreme example of a social dominator,” they write.
A second category seems more inexplicable and is called “authoritarian followers.” These people are submissive and fearful, the authors contend, longing for a mighty leader to protect them. They see the world starkly — filled with either friends or foes. They are “ethnocentric” regarding their own group (i.e. racially biased), an inclination often influenced by religious training. They are also often highly self-righteous, the authors suggest.
They call a third group the “double highs,” which relates to how they score on two scales — submissiveness and dominance — measuring authoritarianism. While that sounds contradictory, the authors explain that dominating personalities can strongly believe that other people should submit if they themselves are the authorities. Trump, they write, is the quintessential example.
Social dominators want people currently on top to stay on top, they write. They do not want society’s losers to become winners. “They want the playing field tilted in their favor because that way they get more,” they write. “People born with advantages of wealth, race, or gender deserve to keep them, they believe.”
While I sort of get the social dominator personality — after all, who doesn’t understand the allure of greed — it is the “authoritarian followers” who most baffle me.
While the first group wants to dominate, these people, for all their “make America great again” bravado, are apparently willing to meekly submit to an authority figure like Trump.
Social scientists, the authors write, have been studying this submissive attitude for decades and suggest three common characteristics: “a high degree of being willing to submit to authority; a high level of aggression in the name of those authorities; and a high level of conventionalism, insisting that others follow the same norms.”
(The gun-toting Trump supporters descending on protests seem to fit these descriptors, including Kyle Rittenhouse, the Trump-adoring teenager who allegedly killed two protesters and injured a third in Kenosha recently.)
For years, the rest of us have been lectured about how we arrogantly ignore real hurts endured by these supporters of Trump and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, that their angry politics of resentment were somehow justified. The resentment they feel toward the rest of us is understandable, or so we were lectured, and we should try harder to extend the rhetorical olive branch.
I was thinking about that as I pondered the results of a nationwide Monmouth University study completed in conjunction with the book that draws a strong connection between people who tend toward authoritarianism and fealty to Trump.
“The verdicts are in,” Dean and Altemeyer wrote. As a group, Trump’s most loyal supporters are highly authoritarian and highly prejudiced, compared to most Americans, and the connection between the two is deep. It will be “very difficult to reduce or control,” according to the study.
“The pillars of Trump’s base, white evangelicals and white undereducated males, are highly authoritarian and prejudiced,” the authors write. “The connections among prejudice, authoritarianism and support for Donald Trump are so strong that no other independent factor can be as important in supporting his reelection.”
Many people, it seems, are reluctant to see things quite this darkly, instead dancing around these realities while griping that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not enough of this or too much of that.
Given the threat, such critics should get over it.
I agree with Dean and Altemeyer, who title their final chapter: “The November 2020 election will decide the fate of our democracy.”
Even if Biden wins, they write, things won’t be pretty. We will have a divided nation struggling with a badly mismanaged pandemic and a deeply wounded economy.
And, as the authors suggest, Trump’s base will not be disappearing anytime soon. It will instead be wooed by the next set of would-be authoritarian leaders seeking to take Trump’s place.
If Trump wins? It will be the end of our democracy as we know it.
Our best hope is that young people will defy the stereotype of not voting in huge numbers and react to this existential threat. “They are the least prejudiced, best educated, most technologically savvy part of our society,” the authors observe. And, obviously, they have the longest future at stake.
The other hope is that those in the political middle, people unsettled by the violence that is actually tangential — not central — to the Black Lives Matter movement, will recognize Trump’s reckless demagoguery and the threat to democracy he poses.
Yes, I get why in normal times many people lean Republican, looking for smaller government and more individual responsibility.
But that is not what this election is about.
It’s about the threat of a dictatorship. I wish that were hyperbole, but, sadly, it is not.
