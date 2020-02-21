Paul Fanlund: Will we repeat the false equivalency nightmare of 2016?

For those who suffer every day from Donald Trump’s influence on our once recognizable nation, there is this solace.
Trump appears even more miserable than we are.
That was my central takeaway from the meticulous chronological account of his presidency by a pair of Pulitzer-winning Washington Post reporters. Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker talked to more than 200 sources for their book, “A Very Stable Genius,” playing off Trump’s revealing self-description.
In their account, it seems Trump has spent hours most days as president watching Fox News and other television, fixated on how his personal brand fares at the moment. Rather than thoughtfully leading the country in perilous times, his obsession is to punish not only perceived enemies, from Nancy Pelosi to our top military and civilian leaders, but to mercilessly belittle his own people.
He comes across as more unhappy in the job than many Americans are that he has it, if that’s possible.
One Trump subordinate after another lacks “the look” of defiant macho strength he covets in those who defend him. They are weak, ineffectual. Think Jeff Sessions, Trump’s former attorney general.
Others are insufficiently deferential. Think Rex Tillerson, former secretary of state, or John Kelly, former chief of staff.
Fulminating about how everyone else fails to measure up to his awesomeness, Trump comes across as profoundly cruel, but also as lazy and ignorant.
The book described how Kelly would be picked up at his Virginia home by the Secret Service for the commute at 4 a.m. every morning, reading newspapers on the drive. Trump would saunter down from his White House quarters to start his day between 11 a.m. and noon.
And ignorant? On a stopover at Pearl Harbor, Trump was on a tour and seemed to know almost nothing about the 1941 attack by Japan that brought the United States into World War II.
Also described was how Trump told the prime minister of India: “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” Except that, well, he does. The prime minister’s eyes bulged out, said a witness, and the authors noted the anecdote as one example of Trump’s “stunning ignorance” of geography.
The book, which portrays Trump as more mob boss than president, concludes after his false claim of exoneration by the Mueller report and his call to Ukraine that drove the impeachment inquiry.
Trump is even more the mob boss now, as he punishes those who testified against him and shreds the judicial system.
As I powered off my Kindle after finishing the book and turned to news websites, the first headline I read was on this New York Times column: “Democrats, Don’t Wish for Your Own Rogue.” The subhead: “Bloomberg’s record and misleading statements make him a dangerous choice.”
Author Charles Blow has castigated Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, throughout the campaign and did so again.
“It is truly a devastating sight to watch liberals who have winced for years at Donald Trump’s issues on wealth, race and women allow fear, propaganda and influence mercenaries to push them into supporting a man who has his own issues concerning wealth, women and race,” he wrote. “It is jaw-dropping to see people who have long centered morality and conviction as their guiding light willfully say that they are willing to forgo all that.”
Blow’s column is one of many of this ilk; it just happened to be the first one I saw after the book.
Then I immediately thought of another New York Times headline, this one from last fall: “But her emails…”
It topped an editorial reacting to news that a three-year investigation found no criminal wrongdoing in Hillary Clinton’s handling of her emails. Trump regularly lied about this late in the 2016 campaign, as in this quote: “Hillary set up an illegal server for the obvious purpose of shielding her criminal conduct from public disclosure and exposure, knowing full well that her actions put our national security at risk,” he said to lock-her-up chants by supporters.
And mainstream reporters and pundits, for all of the chatter about liberal bias, played along and elevated her emails into a narrative that roughly equated with Trump’s deep and awful record on women and business and so on. You know, to appear balanced.
Hey, so let’s go do this whole false equivalency thing all over again.
That is precisely how Blow’s and many other hyperventilating attack pieces strike me.
It’s just that the future of the nation is in greater peril – facing the prospect of an even more authoritarian Trump in a second term — than at any time since at least the Civil War. If you think that’s hyperbole, we’ll agree to disagree.
Do I think Bloomberg is a perfect candidate? Of course not. His first debate performance was shaky. He came across as stiff and humorless and was mostly panned by pundits.
Bloomberg has clearly made mistakes, notable ones, but he has said he is willing to drop $1 billion of his personal fortune on Trump. Yes, it would be nice if we lived in a world before the Citizens United decision that has despoiled American politics with corporate money, but we don’t.
All of the major candidates have flaws. None is Barack Obama.
Though Elizabeth Warren has slipped in the polls lately, she dominated the stage at Wednesday night’s debate and might be best at welding together the party’s warring moderate and progressive wings.
Then there is Bernie Sanders. A recent national Gallup poll said 90 percent of respondents could support a woman or someone who is Jewish, black, Hispanic or Catholic. Sixty percent said they’d support an atheist. Only forty-five percent said they would be willing to vote for a socialist. Sanders sees himself as a revolutionary. I see him as unelectable.
Anyway, my pivot from immersion in a book detailing the unprecedented daily horror of Trump as president to a column bloviating about the roughly equal awfulness of Bloomberg was too much for me not to comment upon.
Are we really going to do this again?
