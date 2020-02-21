Paul Fanlund: Will we repeat the false equivalency nightmare of 2016?

And mainstream reporters and pundits, for all of the chatter about liberal bias, played along and elevated her emails into a narrative that roughly equated with Trump’s deep and awful record on women and business and so on. You know, to appear balanced.

Hey, so let’s go do this whole false equivalency thing all over again.

That is precisely how Blow’s and many other hyperventilating attack pieces strike me.

It’s just that the future of the nation is in greater peril – facing the prospect of an even more authoritarian Trump in a second term — than at any time since at least the Civil War. If you think that’s hyperbole, we’ll agree to disagree.

Do I think Bloomberg is a perfect candidate? Of course not. His first debate performance was shaky. He came across as stiff and humorless and was mostly panned by pundits.

Bloomberg has clearly made mistakes, notable ones, but he has said he is willing to drop $1 billion of his personal fortune on Trump. Yes, it would be nice if we lived in a world before the Citizens United decision that has despoiled American politics with corporate money, but we don’t.

All of the major candidates have flaws. None is Barack Obama.