Paul Fanlund: Will the pendulum keep swinging the right way on Confederate symbols and social justice?

Why all this momentum? Some attribute it to the nation being on pause because of the pandemic and thus more susceptible to needing an outlet. Others say it connects to a concentrated fury over the three-and-a-half-year Trump spectacle. Still others say that Floyd came to quickly represent many previously unaddressed deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.

Whatever the causes, many are thrilled to see the racial justice pendulum swinging the right direction. The eradication of many more Confederate symbols would be nice, but of course what really matters is whether change around policing and other social justice issues will continue.

Having watched as race has been so central to American politics for the past half century, I hope and pray that the pendulum, this time, will keep swinging in the right direction and then stay still.

