Paul Fanlund: Will the pendulum keep swinging the right way on Confederate symbols and social justice?

A famous episode at the end of the Civil War has always stuck with me.
Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a model of patrician dignity in his last dress uniform, meets a scruffy U.S. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox, Virginia, in April 1865 to formally surrender and mark the end of the Confederacy.
Grant reminds Lee they once met as officers in the U.S. Army during the Mexican War. Lee doesn’t recall. At President Lincoln’s direction, Grant offers Lee generous terms of surrender, paroling Confederate soldiers and allowing many, especially officers, to keep their sidearms and horses.
If I were African American, I’ve often wondered how I might regard such deference and respect.
Consider that about a year to the day before Appomattox the two sides fought at Fort Pillow on the Mississippi River in Tennessee. It ended with the massacre of hundreds of African American troops and their white Union officers who were trying to surrender.
Confederates under the command of Nathan Bedford Forrest murdered them in an act of racial hatred. Historian David Eicher called it “one of the bleakest, saddest events of American military history.” Eyewitness accounts describe torture and dismemberments.
Forrest, a ruthless slave trader, went on to become the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. His bust is still displayed in the Tennessee statehouse. (During current national protests, an effort failed to replace Forrest with a statue of Dolly Parton.) Lee was also a white supremacist and slave owner who turned a blind eye to atrocities by his troops against African Americans.
The south’s “lost cause” mythology seemed to be permanently baked into the systemic racism that has so dominated American history.
But that may be changing.
America’s pendulum on race seems to be swinging for the third time in just over a decade — from the election of Barack Obama to that of Donald Trump to today.
The most tangible evidence for this is a nationwide push to remove symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from public places. The New York Times detailed those recently, from a statue of a Spanish colonial governor in Albuquerque to another of Thomas Jefferson in Portland, Oregon.
To be sure, there is still reactionary resistance. The bust of Forrest in the Tennessee statehouse is staying put for now. An effort by Virginia’s governor to remove a towering statue of Lee from state property in Richmond is facing a court fight.
But the movement in so many places has been truly encouraging and surprising.
Even NASCAR, with its redneck, good-old-boy reputation, is in the vanguard this time, banning the Confederate flag after it had long been such a fixture at its car races. Protesters in many major cities have toppled or vandalized Confederate statues in recent protests. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is targeting Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol.
Many of our nation’s military leaders have said they are open to renaming Army bases named for Confederate leaders.
The Army bases, all in former Confederate states, were named with input from locals about a century ago during the Jim Crow era. The Army was eager for local buy-in because it needed lots of land. The locals honored their Confederate heroes as not-so-subtle support of white supremacy.
Trump, predictably, is adamantly opposed to changing the names.
As is typical, Trump’s statement seemed almost a self-parody with his bizarre capitalizations and punctuations. He tweeted: “These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a ... history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.”
Um, right, the country won those two world wars because that huge North Carolina Army base was named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg.
This is how Wikipedia describes him: “Bragg is generally considered among the worst generals of the Civil War. Most of the battles in which he engaged ended in defeat. Bragg was extremely unpopular with both the men and the officers of his command, who criticized him for numerous perceived faults, including poor battlefield strategy, a quick temper, and overzealous discipline.”
No wonder Trump likes him — a kindred spirit.
But back to the pendulum of 2020.
When Obama was elected twice, many mistakenly believed we had turned some permanent corner of racial enlightenment. With Trump, we were proved profoundly wrong — he replaced the dog whistles of white grievance with his bullhorn.
That worked for Trump in 2016 and in much of the time since. In a 2017 column, I wrote about the perplexing resilience of Confederate symbols, mentioning the work of a Duke political scientist who described how Trump had tapped into the pendulum swing toward white grievance that had percolated during the Obama years.
“When the dominant status of whites relative to racial and ethnic minorities is secure and unchallenged, white identity likely remains dormant. When whites perceive their group’s dominant status is threatened or their group is unfairly disadvantaged, however, their racial identity may become salient and politically relevant.”
Put into action, white supremacists again started marching with Confederate flags and were cheered on by Trump.
Now we have a seminal moment after Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd, driving weeks of nationwide protests and actions against Confederate symbols.
Why all this momentum? Some attribute it to the nation being on pause because of the pandemic and thus more susceptible to needing an outlet. Others say it connects to a concentrated fury over the three-and-a-half-year Trump spectacle. Still others say that Floyd came to quickly represent many previously unaddressed deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.
Whatever the causes, many are thrilled to see the racial justice pendulum swinging the right direction. The eradication of many more Confederate symbols would be nice, but of course what really matters is whether change around policing and other social justice issues will continue.
Having watched as race has been so central to American politics for the past half century, I hope and pray that the pendulum, this time, will keep swinging in the right direction and then stay still.
