Paul Fanlund: Will his ‘outsider’ status always insulate Trump?

But another theme seemed to tie things back to the greasers: “Relative deprivation — a misguided sense of entitlement.”

“Relative deprivation,” wrote Bobby Azarian, a cognitive neuroscientist, “refers to the experience of being deprived of something to which one believes they are entitled. It is the discontent felt when one compares their position in life to others who they feel are equal or inferior but have unfairly had more success than them.”

That explanation could cover resentments directed at urban professionals and people of color in general.

It apparently doesn’t matter that Trump was born into a life of privilege. He has tapped into the inner grievances of tens of millions of voters self-identified as outsiders.

They apparently love that instead of delivering a dignified, unifying State of the Union address, Trump turned it into a political rally filled with lies, punctuated by awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country’s highest civilian honor — to radio hatemonger Rush Limbaugh.

So Trump’s insults directed at military leaders are no big deal because his base would regard them as insiders, the so-called socs.

And Donald Trump is all about the greasers.

