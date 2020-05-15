Paul Fanlund: Why many rich people keep a Faustian bargain with the GOP

The current generation feels no such compulsion. “The underlying massive change is that wealth no longer needs to justify itself — it is self-justifying,” Harrington said. “I look back, and I think, that’s when we gave up on being a ‘we.’ ”

The Faustian bargain embraced by well-off conservatives is all about greed. Trump lied that his 2017 tax law was to help ordinary people. The top 1 percent of income earners got a tax break of $48,000 a year, while the bottom 20 percent got $120, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan think tank.

So, back to the pandemic in Wisconsin.

In this context, perhaps the hyperbolic attacks on a centrist governor who is simply listening to public health experts to protect our safety are understandable.

Because if Evers is seen as making government work effectively for everyone, he and other Democrats might become too strong politically and come up with some harebrained idea to force Wisconsin’s wealthiest to pitch in a bit more for the greater good to get us cleaner water, better schools and improved health care.

We can’t have that.

