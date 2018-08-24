Not much about Donald Trump’s evident appeal to older white men makes sense to me, especially these days, when one after another of the president’s lieutenants becomes a felon.
My best guess is that these guys genuinely believe that, over time, societal change has diminished their status and they blame the civil rights and women’s movements.
So Trump cynically attacks what he calls “political correctness” and they — in attaboy fashion — feel unleashed to express their pent-up racial and misogynistic hatred. The president, they say, tells it like it is, or at least the way they think it once was and should be again.
Yet, upsetting as it might be to these guys, some women and people of color have made strides in education, jobs and wealth. So the response by many of Trump’s male supporters seems to be that if you can’t beat them, resent the hell out of them. With apologies to the poet Dylan Thomas, many seem determined to “rage, rage against the dying of the light.”
This sort of braying by white men — most but not exclusively Republicans — feels central to Trump’s appeal. In the past, whatever their own degree of prosperity, they could always look down on women and people of color and many clearly would prefer to keep doing so.
But there’s something else, something I don’t get and never will. Why do these men, who I think generally take great pride in their masculinity, countenance and even adore a wuss like Donald Trump?
These men probably revere ancestors who sacrificed for our freedoms, and deeply respect today’s military. (Heck, I’d include myself, as my father and father-in-law served in the Pacific during World War II and my uncle was gravely wounded in France.) These same guys, I suspect, generally admire the macho culture of sports, that romance of men competing hard, courageously even, as a rite of passage to demonstrate character and masculinity.
Yet, bizarrely, these Trump guys align themselves with a fellow who has never shown a scintilla of personal courage or physical toughness. Face it, Trump is just a preening, silver-spoon bully who prefers that real sacrifice be made by others.
And most of his white male devotees seem OK with that.
It began years ago, when candidate Trump said he did not regard U.S. Sen. John McCain as a war hero because McCain’s plane was shot down and he was captured in Vietnam. “I like people who weren’t captured,” said Trump, who avoided Vietnam service via four student deferments and one deferment for bone spurs in his heels.
He continues his vendetta today against McCain, who is severely ill with brain cancer. Trump recently failed to mention McCain while signing a defense funding bill that Congress named in honor of the Arizona senator.
But there is a fresher anecdote, this one concerning William McRaven, retired Navy admiral and former Navy SEAL. McRaven commanded U.S. Joint Special Operations Command for three years and oversaw the 2011 raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. He’s as much an actual hero as any living American.
Recently, McRaven defended former CIA Director John Brennan after the president revoked Brennan’s security clearance. McRaven suggested Trump should also rescind his, telling the president he would be “honored” to be treated as Brennan was.
McRaven, in a Washington Post op-ed, scorched Trump: “A good leader tries to embody the best qualities of his or her organization. A good leader sets the example for others to follow. A good leader always puts the welfare of others before himself or herself. Your leadership, however, has shown little of these qualities. Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.”
McRaven is the most recent genuine patriot aligned against Trump, but he’s not the only one. Robert Mueller, special counsel into what Trump calls the “witch hunt” investigation of Russian election meddling, served as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam and received, among other medals, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
To top off this military theme, the president recently — and grudgingly — abandoned dreams of an exorbitant military parade in the nation’s capital after he was impressed by a parade he saw in France. Our chicken hawk commander-in-chief wanted real heroes to honor him.
The phony toughness that defines Trump also shows itself in the less consequential terrain of sports.
In the new Harper’s Magazine, writer Kevin Baker explores Trump’s penchant for tough sports talk. Trump has famously vilified African-American players in the National Football League for protests seeking social justice by taking a knee during the national anthem. It’s a favorite Trump stance that apparently resonates with his white male base.
Less known is this, Baker writes: “Donald Trump doesn’t think enough (football) players are getting hurt enough.” In a recent speech, Trump complained about too many roughing penalties: “Because, you know, today if you hit too hard, right, they hit too hard, throw him out of the game.”
And later: “Hey, look, that’s what they do, they want to hit, OK? They want to hit. But it is ruining the game.”
Putting aside the racial undertone — the suggestion that players in the black-dominated NFL are predisposed to violence — Baker points out the irony of this tough talk from a president who “never in his life engaged in a sport with more physical contact than golf, and apparently does not even like to walk if he can help it.”
Yes, some white men are drawn to the red hats and the “great again” silliness, as if this bellicose phony of a president can return America to the cultural and economic norms of the 1950s.
But many among the rest of us hope this Trump nightmare simply represents the death throes that presage a final end to a history of toxic white male dominance in America.
In the meantime, Trump guys, how does it feel to be in bed with a weakling, a phony, and a coward?
Because, admit it or not, that’s where you are.
So snuggle up.
