Paul Fanlund: Why Democrats need the center and the GOP doesn’t

Polarization in American politics is often framed as two mirror-image parties — increasingly disdainful of one another — employing similar scorched-earth tactics.
But author Ezra Klein, in a recent New York Times essay, explains that polarization in America takes vastly different forms depending on the party. His main thesis? Democrats still need the center. Republicans don’t.
“In recent decades, the two parties have been changing, and fast,” Klein wrote in his essay, which is based on his book on the subject: "Why We're Polarized."
“Those changes are ideological — the Democratic Party has moved left, and the Republican Party has moved right. But more fundamentally, those changes are compositional: Democrats have become more diverse, urban, young and secular, and the Republican Party has turned itself into a vehicle for whiter, older, more Christian and more rural voters.”
The key difference, he wrote, is that the GOP is helped by the arcane Electoral College that makes presidential elections hinge on a handful of tossup states, so that solidly liberal New York and California hardly matter despite their vast populations. Republicans also enjoy outsized influence in the U.S. Senate because deeply conservative but sparsely populated Wyoming, for example, gets the same two senators as does New York.
Such factors enable the GOP to turn even more conservative and focus on its hard-core base. Democrats cannot afford to move to the far left in the same way.
“Democrats can’t win running the kinds of campaigns and deploying the kinds of tactics that succeed for Republicans,” Klein wrote. “They can move to the left — and they are — but they can’t abandon the center or, given the geography of American politics, the center-right, and still hold power. Democrats are modestly, but importantly, restrained by diversity and democracy. Republicans are not.
“To win power, Democrats don’t just need to appeal to the voter in the middle. They need to appeal to voters to the right of the middle,” he wrote.
So let’s consider this reality through the approaches of two politicians — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Wisconsin Republican, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for president as a Democrat.
First there is Vos. In the year-plus since Tony Evers was elected governor, Vos has obstructed and — comically at times — portrayed himself as a sort of a necessary co-governor because, God forbid, Wisconsin elected a Democrat.
Before Evers was inaugurated, Vos pushed legislation to handicap Evers, then spent all of 2019 extinguishing any hint of bipartisanship in the statehouse. Vos apparently cribbed from the playbook of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said his top goal was to prevent a second Barack Obama term.
Vos added staff, he said, to keep tabs on Evers, as if that is part of his job, as detailed in a recent story by the Cap Times’ Briana Reilly. Such oversight is apparently necessary because Evers is one of those radical Democrats pushing crazy ideas like adequate funding for public education, roads and health care.
Worth noting is that even though Vos seems to see himself as equal to Evers in stature, Evers received more than 1.3 million votes in the last election while Vos got 16,775 in an overwhelmingly GOP district.
Anyway, there was Vos again after Evers’ recent State of the State speech, attacking the governor’s effort to create a nonpartisan commission to draw new political boundaries in Wisconsin as a “fake, phony, partisan process,” which actually describes what the GOP did through its current maps.
The tactics by Vos exemplify how Republicans act when they know that they cannot win fair fights as our state grows more diverse.
They cheat. They also suppress votes, as highlighted by the current court fight about removing from Wisconsin voter rolls the names of those who have changed residences.
Republicans smear people of color and so-called urban elites. The politics of resentment become, in a way, their best and only option.
Still, what Vos and allies do makes perfect sense, if you accept Klein’s analysis.
And if you buy Klein’s view that Democrats must appeal to the center and even the center-right to win, Evers’ approach also makes sense. Much has been written, including by me, about how Evers’ practicality and earnestness helped him unseat former GOP Gov. Scott Walker.
And then you have Sanders, whose campaign for president is gaining momentum of late on far-left policies almost certain to scare and demotivate those in the political center and center right. And unlike every other serious Democratic presidential candidate, Sanders shows little interest in pulling the party together if he is not the eventual nominee.
Yes, I know, many here in Madison are smitten by Sanders, and our local congressman, Mark Pocan, is a big Bernie guy.
If you don’t like Sanders and say so, his online backers may come after you, which The New York Times explored in a recent news story: “Some progressive activists who declined to back Mr. Sanders have begun traveling with private security after incurring online harassment. Several well-known feminist writers said they had received death threats. A state party chairwoman changed her phone number.”
The Sanders campaign apparently believes there are a zillion new voters who will come out like the disaffected on the other side did for Trump. But if you believe Klein, that is sheer fantasy.
As Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote recently: “A nominee who insists on personally attacking all doubters and the media might be a model for the Republican Party, but Democrats are not going to win with their own Donald Trump, especially one who has burned bridges and stirred resentment in his own party.”
Commentator David Frum chimed in: “The Sanders campaign is a bet that the 2020 race can be won by mobilizing the Americans least committed to the political process while alienating and even offending the Americans most committed to it. It’s a hell of a gamble, and for what? To elect to the presidency a person with a proven record of accomplishing little for the causes he espouses, despite almost 32 years in the House and Senate?”
A crabby, holier-than-thou socialist who attacks actual Democrats while huffily rejecting questions about the staggering costs of his agenda is, well, not exactly what Klein prescribes.
