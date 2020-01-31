Paul Fanlund: Why Democrats need the center and the GOP doesn’t

Such factors enable the GOP to turn even more conservative and focus on its hard-core base. Democrats cannot afford to move to the far left in the same way.

“Democrats can’t win running the kinds of campaigns and deploying the kinds of tactics that succeed for Republicans,” Klein wrote. “They can move to the left — and they are — but they can’t abandon the center or, given the geography of American politics, the center-right, and still hold power. Democrats are modestly, but importantly, restrained by diversity and democracy. Republicans are not.

“To win power, Democrats don’t just need to appeal to the voter in the middle. They need to appeal to voters to the right of the middle,” he wrote.

So let’s consider this reality through the approaches of two politicians — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Wisconsin Republican, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is running for president as a Democrat.

First there is Vos. In the year-plus since Tony Evers was elected governor, Vos has obstructed and — comically at times — portrayed himself as a sort of a necessary co-governor because, God forbid, Wisconsin elected a Democrat.