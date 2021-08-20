Paul Fanlund: Why Cap Times Idea Fest at UW-Madison will be safe, edifying and fun

Typically, my first move to promote Cap Times Idea Fest is to wave my hands about our big names, captivating topics and reputation for putting on an event at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that is both intellectually rewarding and fun.
I’ll get to that.
But let’s first address the elephant in the room — pulling off a festival that combines in-person sessions with others that are virtual-only.
Idea Fest begins on Monday, Sept. 13, with virtual sessions posted each day that week on captimesideafest.com, followed by our in-person sessions Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17 and 18, in the UW’s Memorial Union.
We will make sure you can attend safely. Like everywhere else in Dane County, the university requires that masks be worn indoors, and we will work to promote social distancing within the spaces we will use. We are also investigating the possibility of requiring attendees to be vaccinated.
This is our fifth Idea Fest and we’ve learned a lot from your feedback. While the 2020 event was exclusively virtual, we had learned that presenting four simultaneous in-person sessions was too much, so this year’s live program will feature a maximum of two simultaneous sessions on two stages: Shannon Hall and the Play Circle Theater.
One of the best things about Idea Fest is that it’s just a lot of fun, fun to run into old friends between sessions, to absorb the lively campus vibe around the Union Terrace and to take advantage of the wonderful food carts on the Library Mall we have organized for midday break-taking.
We like to describe our 104-year-old organization like this — “The Cap Times — As Madison As It Gets,” and we think the Idea Fest atmosphere embodies that spirit.
So, maybe you are interested. How much are tickets and how do I get them? Our VIP ticket is $60, and guarantees a prime seat throughout in Shannon Hall. General admission is just $10, and you can buy them both here. (Cap Times members receive 50% off either ticket, so that’s another reason to consider membership if you haven’t already.)
Either ticket allows you to livestream many sessions from home, though all of the sessions will be recorded and will eventually be available for free on captimesideafest.com.
Most costs for Idea Fest are underwritten by our sponsors, such as UBS-The Burish Group, once again our presenting sponsor. So the tickets, we think, are a massive bargain.
But selling tickets is about more than revenue; it is hugely important in demonstrating support for our local and independently owned news organization, one always evolving while maintaining a commitment to high-quality journalism and progressive opinion in the spirit of William T. Evjue, our founder.
Now, as I like to say on stage at Idea Fest, on to the program.
Many contribute to festival planning every year, but the three mainstays are Cap Times managing editor Chris Murphy, supportive friend and Cap Times advocate David Maraniss — a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and part-time Madison resident — and me.
Together, I like to think we fill three buckets. First, we bring in fabulous national names across journalism and politics, usually based on David’s connections and resourcefulness.
I wrote earlier about David’s Friday night festival interview with Washington Post colleagues Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker and their book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” about the last year of the Trump administration, but David will lead three other sessions as well.
One is with a second pair of Washington Post journalists, reporter Juliet Eilperin and photographer Bonnie Jo Mount, who were key members of a Post team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting for a groundbreaking series about climate change.
David will also interview Jane Mayer of The New Yorker, perhaps the nation’s most important investigative reporter on the subject of dark money in political races, and he has pulled together a panel of national experts to talk about the intersection of sports and race: ESPN’s Howard Bryant, The Nation’s Dave Zirin and Toni Smith-Thompson, who was in Colin Kaepernick’s shoes a decade before he was.
For anyone who might say, yes, but I saw that person on television, I would counter that there is nothing like a Maraniss interview. Subjects of his books have included Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente and Bill Clinton, and his conversational style is distinctive.
Other national-level speakers will be at Cap Times Idea Fest, too. George Packer, another well-known author and journalist, will talk with Charlie Sykes, the Milwaukee-based voice of The Bulwark, a centrist anti-Trump podcast and website. This session grew from a column I wrote about Packer’s new book positing that the country is splintered into four ideological parts, and they will talk about how that thesis is reflected in Wisconsin.
Associate editor John Nichols invited and will interview Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants and perhaps the pre-eminent rising star in the nation’s labor movement. And the producers of PBS' Frontline are creating a locally themed session in connection with “Un(re)solved,” their ongoing look at the legacy of racial violence in America.
Our second bucket is just as important, and it is our lineup of sessions on timely local issues.
What do we want downtown Madison to look like in 2030 and beyond, and what can we do now to get there? (Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will be part of that panel.)
Other sessions will explore what has really changed with policing in Madison after the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020? If we really committed to closing the school achievement gap between races over the next decade, what would real action look like? As local restaurants emerge from the pandemic, what will relaunches look like and which are likely to succeed? What will happen in the statewide 2022 elections? And there are other sessions, too.
The Cap Times staff, which reports on vexing local issues for a living, helps us frame these local sessions, so they are provocative and lively — not just updates on chronic issues.
Our third Idea Fest bucket aims to leaven the festival with fun — a trivia contest, a Cap Times Live concert, a Cooking with the Cap Times demonstration, a “talkback” session in connection with Forward Theater’s upcoming production of “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?”, the food carts, and an outdoor reception to celebrate the weekend.
In sum, my pitch: “Good fun, good cause, good value and I might learn something.” Works for me.
