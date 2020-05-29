Paul Fanlund: Who is most likely to believe conspiracies? Not who you think

It is these people, Wagner said, who are most likely to believe in conspiracies.

So how might Trump, or any other sinister political player, exploit such a finding?

Wagner said they could “flood the zone with so many questions about the candidate they are targeting that people might start to think: ‘Well, gosh, I’m hearing so many things. Can they all be phony?’ ”

Any seed of doubt, he added, could keep a potential voter at home, or motivate them to vote for someone else.

My thought runs to Trump’s impeachment over trying to force Ukraine to launch an investigation into Joe Biden’s son. Doesn’t matter whether it’s justified or finds anything. Just the investigation would raise doubts, right?

“These are the kinds of things that happen at the margins” in elections, Wagner said. “I don’t think any of the effects are enormous, but in a state like Wisconsin, for instance, it doesn’t take an enormous effect to win an election.”