Paul Fanlund: What’s the matter with Iowa?
In fall 1974, I was the youngest of 25 students to start journalism graduate school at American University in Washington, D.C., and I was among the most exotic, hailing as I did from the hinterlands.
One classmate had gone to Harvard and most of the rest to top-tier eastern schools. Coming from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, some classmates seemed to think I must have dodged pigs and cows between classes.
But when one of them would suggest Midwestern politics were backwards, I would proudly point out our region’s notable figures, names such as George McGovern, Gaylord Nelson, Hubert Humphrey, Walter Mondale and Adlai Stevenson III, U.S. senators all.
That anecdote occurred to me recently when I saw that former Iowa Gov. Robert D. Ray had died at 89. The obituary subhead in the New York Times had it right: “Serving five terms as a Republican with a progressive streak.”
Ray was first elected in 1968 and served as governor until 1983, covering my undergraduate years in Iowa. I met him once when I worked part-time at the Des Moines Register & Tribune.
Bob Ray was what a Republican in Iowa once looked like.
A World War II veteran who earned undergraduate and law degrees at Drake, there is a now a center on campus named for him and his wife dedicated to improving civility in public affairs and developing ethical leaders worldwide.
Picture that in the Donald Trump GOP of 2018.
The governor “welcomed thousands of Southeast Asian refugees to his state in the 1970s — a politically risky move he considered a moral imperative,” read the Times obituary.
Ray, who a 1976 Washington Post profile called a “quiet, plain-spoken man who seldom raises his voice in anger” according to the Times, volunteered his state at the end of the Vietnam War to accept thousands of people from Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam who had been displaced. By the late 1970s, Ray was known worldwide as a leader in that humanitarian effort.
“I didn’t think we could just sit here idly and say, ‘let those people die.’ We wouldn’t want the rest of the world to say that about us if we were in the same situation,” said Ray, according to his Drake University obituary. “Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you.”
More broadly, Ray embraced a fiscally responsible but progressive agenda that included support for looser abortion laws, the Equal Rights Amendment and opposition to the death penalty.
His record as governor included the co-creation of the state’s first transportation department, an initiative to boost recycling, removing the sales tax on groceries and prescription drugs, reforming the judicial system and creating separate commissions on the status of women and of children. He was also sensitive to civil rights. In 1972, he ordered a museum to return long-displayed Native American remains, the Times reported.
After leaving office, Ray served as interim Drake president for a short time and focused on the insurance business. Ray, who never ran for national office, won the state’s highest honor — the Iowa Award — in 2005.
“There is only one way to run this office,” he said as he left office, “and that is to listen to the people,” choose a position, “and stay with it and take the flak. And if they don’t like you, why, let them get another governor.”
Gosh, looking back, what a RINO (Republican in Name Only) he was.
Today, U.S. Rep Steve King better reflects the Iowa GOP. He represents a massive district across northwestern Iowa, and is as unlike Ray as it is possible to be.
Last month, King made headlines for tweeting: “Europe is waking up... Will America... in time?” and linked to an anti-immigrant tweet by well-known British neo-Nazi Mark Collett.
King later told CNN that just because Collett is a neo-Nazi doesn’t make his tweet about immigration wrong. A HuffPost story said it’s not surprising the eight-term congressman retweeted a neo-Nazi because King has a history of bigotry. King once said “Dreamers” — young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children — have calves the size of cantaloupes “because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”
Guess what? Nothing about his behavior apparently hurts his standing among fellow Republicans. He remains chair of the House subcommittee on the constitution and civil justice and a member of the House subcommittee on immigration and border security.
He told the HuffPost reporter that all of his tweets are “true and objective.” Asked if that makes him a white supremacist or a white nationalist, King did not deny the accusation.
“I don’t answer those questions,” he said. “I say to people that use those kinds of allegations: Use those words a million times, because you’re reducing the value of them every time, and many of the people that use those words and make those allegations and ask those questions can’t even define the words they’re using.”
King then had the chutzpah to say this in a statement when Ray died: “It is with sadness that Iowans mourn the loss of Governor Bob Ray. We revere him with great respect in particular for his statesmanship that opened Iowa to welcome Vietnamese refugees.” Um, right.
To wrap up, let’s return to Wisconsin.
Asked about King, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville said, in a genuine profile-in-courage moment, that “Nazis have no place in our politics,” but did not mention King by name. He did, however, charge that comments by U.S. Rep Maxine Waters, Democrat of California, about confronting Trump administration officials in public are “dangerous to our democracy.”
Oh, and one final note.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker spent several years as a boy growing up in Iowa, and Ray was governor that whole time.
Bob Ray’s political example — compassion and inclusion — sure took with Walker, don’t you think?
