Paul Fanlund: Until democracy is safe, politics as usual must be secondary

This summer, I find myself more interested in Mitt Romney than Bernie Sanders. More appreciative of Paul Ryan than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
That is blasphemy to far-left purists, but my view is unrelated to ideology.
Our democratic pillars have never felt this shaky, at least in modern times. If we thought defeating Donald Trump and sending him into Florida exile would break the populist fever and stop our drift toward autocracy and even fascism, we were mistaken.
Our precarious condition is eloquently described in an analysis by Jonathan Weisman, a New York Times congressional correspondent: “After the norm-shattering presidency of Donald Trump, the violence-inducing bombast over a stolen election, the pressuring of state vote counters, the Capitol riot and the flood of voter curtailment laws rapidly being enacted in Republican-run states, Washington has found itself in an anguished state.
“Almost daily, Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing racist, Jim Crow-inspired voter suppression efforts to disenfranchise tens of millions of citizens, mainly people of color, in a cynical effort to grab power. Metal detectors sit outside the House chamber to prevent lawmakers — particularly Republicans who have boasted of their intention to carry guns everywhere — from bringing weaponry to the floor. Democrats regard their Republican colleagues with suspicion, believing that some of them collaborated with the rioters on Jan. 6.”
The possibility of violence, even more serious than what was witnessed in January, feels omnipresent, and includes bodily threats to Republican officials who dared reject Trump’s election lies. Months after the election, the spouse of Georgia’s Republican secretary of state is still getting text-messaged death threats because her husband refused to help Trump steal the election.
Which brings me to this.
Any Republican willing to push back against the party’s fealty to Trumpism has both my attention and my respect. That is true even if they came late to anti-Trumpism, or if I abhor their policy positions on social spending or guns or reproductive rights. It’s because so much is at stake.
Easy for you to say, some among you might think. You are white and economically secure. Certainly the other critical work of advancing liberal causes should continue, especially around topics of racial justice, just without blowtorching Republicans who are also aligned against Trumpism.
For the foreseeable future, I don’t even see Democrats and Republicans as the two competing national parties. Instead, I see American politics divided into two sides — those with Donald Trump, his acolytes and their fascist dreams, and those against.
One side includes the tens of millions of Americans who were willing — despite all the pandemic deaths and all the lies — to not only vote for Trump, but to embrace his fantasies about a “stolen” election. Many are foot soldiers in the “Make America Great Again” movement and live entirely within the disinformation ecosystems of Fox News, right-wing talk radio, and even darker corners of the internet.
And on the other side is, well, everyone else.
That would include essentially all Democrats plus Republicans like Romney, a former GOP presidential candidate and now a senator from Utah, and Ryan, his 2012 running mate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from Janesville, Wisconsin.
Romney was the only GOP senator to vote for impeaching Trump twice. Ryan recently delivered a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California warning his party away from idolizing an autocrat like Trump.
On the Senate floor in the first impeachment trial, Romney said, “Corrupting an election to keep one’s self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
Referring to the Jan. 6 riot that Trump encouraged, Ryan said in his remarks, “It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end.”
Ryan has been criticized for being slow to finally hit Trump publicly, but count me firmly in the better-late-than-never camp.
Fourteen states dominated by Republican legislatures have already enacted laws to curtail early voting and mail-in ballots, reduce the number of polling places and empower partisans to oversee ballot counting. And more such laws are expected.
You think these worries about election integrity are hyperbolic?
Consider the warning signed by 188 academics from many of the nation’s most prestigious universities, including four from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Statutory changes in large key electoral battleground states are dangerously politicizing the process of electoral administration, with Republican-controlled legislatures giving themselves the power to override electoral outcomes on unproven allegations should Democrats win more votes,” the statement said.
“They are seeking to restrict access to the ballot, the most basic principle underlying the right of all adult American citizens to participate in our democracy. They are also putting in place criminal sentences and fines meant to intimidate and scare away poll workers and nonpartisan administrators.
“State legislatures have advanced initiatives that curtail voting methods now preferred by Democratic-leaning constituencies, such as early voting and mail voting. Republican lawmakers have openly talked about ensuring the ‘purity’ and ‘quality’ of the vote, echoing arguments widely used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote.”
In the face of all of this, some suggest that Republicans such as Romney and Ryan, as well as former President George W. Bush and Rep. Liz Cheney, the ousted House leader, should actively back Democrats.
Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. suggested just that in the Washington Post: “A much more useful approach would be for these Republicans to formally break with the GOP and announce that they will back Democratic candidates. If you prioritize preserving democracy above all (and you should), it shouldn’t be a hard choice to back a small-d democrat, even one who is a liberal Democrat.”
I disagree. Our principal goal should be to expand the number of anti-Trump Republicans. Pushing them to vote for Democrats might well be a bridge too far and suppress their numbers.
In the meantime, let’s cut the flak aimed at less-than-perfect anti-Trump Republicans. They face enough friendly fire.
