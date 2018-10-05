Paul Fanlund: Two presidents, as unlike as two humans can be
Every week, we seem to discover some new variant on the ever-worsening political tribalism of America.
The start of this month brought the FBI inquiry into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a spectacle that uncovered an even more comprehensive gender divide than we previously thought.
Think about it: In the months after Donald Trump’s election, much was written about how working-class white males were drawn to the New York developer because they felt women and people of color had cut ahead in the line of life. Their fathers and grandfathers may have struggled economically, but they at least were the men of the house and thus worthy of deference.
Meanwhile, traditional and prosperous white male Republicans, the ones in suits with education and breeding, were thought to be holding their noses at Trump, but liking his tax cuts.
Turns out, evidenced by the recent behavior exemplified by Matt Damon (oops, I mean Kavanaugh) and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, that upper-crust white male Republicans are also showing themselves to be pouting crybabies threatened by the diminishment of white male privilege.
As he often does, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman put it perfectly: “White male rage isn’t restricted to blue-collar guys in diners. It’s also present among people who’ve done very well in life’s lottery, whom you would normally consider very much part of the elite.”
He added: “It’s perfectly possible for a man to lead a comfortable, indeed enviable life by any objective standard, yet be consumed with bitterness driven by status anxiety.”
So you have a person like Trump, an accused serial sexual abuser, bellowing about the threat to males of all ages posed by uppity women.
It got me thinking about a presidential candidate I covered and interviewed in my first reporting job more than four decades ago. He was a sincere, gentle man, and I wondered what he would think if he were alive.
Wait, he is alive. He turned 94 this month and is leading the kind of life that many of us aspire to yet few attain. His name is Jimmy Carter.
Somehow, he was elected president by the same nation that chose Trump. It is impossible for me to imagine two more dissimilar humans.
In 1976, I relocated 1,300 miles after graduate school in Washington, D.C. to South Dakota to be the political reporter for the Sioux Falls Argus-Leader. It was pretty cool, covering George McGovern, the U.S. senator who four years before had been the Democratic nominee for president.
Carter campaigned in Sioux Falls in the state’s June 1 presidential primary, which he won, on his improbable march to the Democratic nomination and victory that fall over President Gerald Ford. (Ford had stepped up from vice president two years before when Watergate toppled President Richard Nixon.)
What I remember about Carter on stage at a Sioux Falls theater, and then interviewing both the candidate and his wife, Rosalynn, was their earnestness and humility. They were both polite to a fault.
Americans at that time apparently wanted a leader with quiet dignity and integrity to turn the page from the turbulent 1960s, Watergate and defeat the year before in Vietnam. (Four years later, put off by the Iranian hostage crisis and lines at gasoline pumps, Americans turned to Ronald Reagan.)
A Time magazine writer recently caught up with the Carters as they helped build a home for Habitat for Humanity in Mishawaka, Indiana. They were simply a pair of workers in blue hard hats, measuring out lengths of wood to build a patio.
“We live the way we want to live,” Carter told the interviewer, saying he does not judge the starkly different politics of today. “That’s what we prefer.”
These building projects have taken the Carters to 14 countries and 21 states. Carter’s rectitude and selflessness, of course, present a “stark contrast,” the Time writer understated, to the current president, with his gilded penthouse and payoffs to alleged mistresses.
But to show how Carter is a more magnanimous person than most of us, Time quoted him saying this: “I’m a Democrat, so I don’t agree with a lot of the policies that President Trump has espoused. I pray that he’ll be a successful president. And I have confidence that President Trump, or any other president, they want to do the best they can. But quite often his interpretation of what’s best in a situation is not the same as mine.”
Like so many military veterans — Carter graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy 12 years before the late U.S. Sen. John McCain — he apparently feels no need to exhibit the phony machismo of men like Trump. Carter said the importance of telling the truth was at the core of the Annapolis code, and then understated, “I don’t think the current president has that extraordinary commitment to telling the truth.”
Not surprisingly, Carter remains optimistic, even now: “I think Americans are inherently oriented toward equality and harmony. We’ll change. I have great confidence in the future of my country.”
Yet one wonders whether a Jimmy Carter could ever succeed politically in the remarkably cynical America of this century. He burst upon the scene as a little-known peanut farmer and governor from Georgia and appealed to generations of Americans who wanted someone fresh and honest.
Would such a Nobel Peace Prize winner, author of 32 books and an evangelical Christian who, into his mid-90s, builds houses by hand for other people, be seen as manly enough, tough enough, to please enough of today’s white male voters?
Maybe such men prefer the petulant fury of Kavanaugh and Graham. Or they prefer Trump’s style, on display recently as he mocked Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford at campaign rallies.
To too many white male voters, that, apparently, is how a man’s man is supposed to roll.
Me, I’ll take a man like Jimmy Carter.
