Paul Fanlund: Turning the page on the politics of resentment

I asked Luter about relating to people there. “When you think of going to a place like Pepin, which is somewhat politically divided ... you’re walking on eggshells at first. ‘Do people really want the university around, what are they thinking?’

“They might think of us as pointy-head people who are disconnected from the real world. In reality, people have been so open to letting our students in, letting them ask questions, letting our faculty be there. There’s not this kind of pent-up hostility that I thought we might get.”

Luter said he just returned from the Pepin County village of Stockholm on the Mississippi River, population 68. UniverCity Year is helping Stockholm, founded in 1854 by Swedish immigrants, on flooding issues.

They “are excited to have us there,” Luter said. “They’re like, ‘Great work — thank you so much for helping us think through this.’ ”

He added, “Now, of course we try to watch ourselves. We don’t want to get in the middle of any big political controversy.