Paul Fanlund: Truth is the pre-eminent issue; the rest is secondary

I find such views short-sighted. Cheney told reporters after her ouster: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution.”

Can you imagine how different our nation would be if some significant share of elected national Republicans publicly agreed with her?

So, in sum, what matters most today is not the usual squabbling about who supports what, but instead who is willing to help lead us back from this horrible precipice. If some of those people happen to be Republicans, so be it.

Until the cohort of Americans who believe the election was stolen shrinks to a fringe tribe of impressionable conspiracy theorists, prospects for progress on every other issue remain limited.

The critical divide is not between the progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic Party, or even between Democrats and Republicans, but between those who stand for truth and those who do not.

