Paul Fanlund: Truth is the pre-eminent issue; the rest is secondary

My point today is that the usual construct of American political debate — the never-ending tug-of-war over government spending and regulation — has to be secondary right now.
Our primary focus should be on truth, facts and democracy, for voting rights and fair elections, and against everything Donald Trump and now Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson stand for.
Let me elaborate. Every few days, a Johnson press release appears in my inbox containing excerpts from an interview with some obsequious right-wing host in which he says that the mainstream media and public institutions in America are fundamentally corrupt. That recurrent theme is part of why our Republican senior U.S. senator has gained national notoriety this year as Wisconsin’s most unhinged major politician since the late Joe McCarthy in the 1950s.
Besides bashing the media, Johnson has claimed he wasn’t afraid of the mostly white rioters on Jan. 6 but might have feared Black Lives Matters protesters, that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is not essential, and that the “cautionary briefing” he received from the FBI last year suggesting he was a pawn assisting Russian interference in the election was only a lie intended to silence him.
It’s chilling to realize that to those who exclusively inhabit the Fox News ecosystem, this is all they hear. They are walled off from truth.
From the accommodating confines of Fox News or another right-wing outlet, Johnson blames the mainstream media for everything. Consider a sampling of press releases from just one week this month.
On May 3, one was headlined “Johnson discusses the media’s false Russian collusion narrative.” He told a Fox News interviewer, “It’s shameful, but it’s just proving that the mainstream media is completely biased, they’re part and parcel of the Democratic party, and I hope America is waking up to this reality.”
On May 5, he was with Sean Hannity on Fox saying this about the cautionary briefing, according to his release: “I’m quite certain, based on how this was leaked to the Washington Post and other publications, that it was a complete set-up to, again, paint me as some kind of dupe of Russia — nothing could be further from the truth — and trying to destroy me politically. But that is what the left does, and that is how the press cooperates with Democrat parties, which they are basically the communications shop of.”
On May 9, with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Johnson lamented how the mainstream press ignored his investigation of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son: “The counterintelligence threats, the extortion threats, we have no idea. None whatsoever and again, we’ve written oversight letters and we’re trying to get information out of these government agencies but the media completely dismissed our report and said there was nothing in there.
“There was all kinds of information in there. That’s part of our problem, we do not have an unbiased media. We don’t have journalists anymore. For the most part we have advocates, and they are advocating for the Democrat, extreme left-wing of the American political spectrum and it’s really hurting this country. It's very dangerous.”
How did a stereotypical, entitled country club pol like Johnson morph into a leading purveyor of Trump’s lies? Perhaps, as has been suggested, he remains angry that the GOP apparatus pulled back from his 2016 re-election campaign, which he won anyway.
Johnson’s almost daily crusade against the media — and against truth — came to mind as I was part of a local forum earlier this month that included educators, journalists, broadcasters and researchers discussing the challenge of teaching and communicating actual facts in such a polarized world.
We discussed how to get through to those skeptical of the media and other traditional institutions. One approach, as I described recently, might be more creative framing of hot-button issues, as in telling the unvaccinated that the topic is about restoring jobs rather than debating government overreach.
But let’s face it, if you get all of your news from Fox or even more far-right sources and social media channels, how does truth stand a chance?
Which brings me back to my central point: Certainly, spending and other policies that help the middle class, the kind advocated by President Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, are important.
But the threat to the nation today, perhaps looming larger than any in my lifetime, is the baffling susceptibility of millions of Americans to lies, whether around an election “stolen” by nonexistent fraud or, per Johnson, that the media is a coordinated cartel dedicated to destroying patriots like him.
That threat makes the traditional left-right debates about taxes and spending policy not irrelevant, certainly, but secondary.
As I wrote recently, Liz Cheney, the conservative Republican congresswoman from Wyoming, deserves credit for standing up to the lies. She was removed from her House leadership position this week for her courage. Other liberal opinion voices strongly disagree about praising Cheney, saying we should not overlook her far-right voting history.
I find such views short-sighted. Cheney told reporters after her ouster: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution.”
Can you imagine how different our nation would be if some significant share of elected national Republicans publicly agreed with her?
So, in sum, what matters most today is not the usual squabbling about who supports what, but instead who is willing to help lead us back from this horrible precipice. If some of those people happen to be Republicans, so be it.
Until the cohort of Americans who believe the election was stolen shrinks to a fringe tribe of impressionable conspiracy theorists, prospects for progress on every other issue remain limited.
The critical divide is not between the progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic Party, or even between Democrats and Republicans, but between those who stand for truth and those who do not.
