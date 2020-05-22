Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers takes on his Wisconsin coronavirus policy critics

Let’s start by recalling the playbook of majority legislative Republicans, who responded to Democrat Tony Evers’ 2018 gubernatorial victory by weakening the office’s authority in the weeks before he started work.
They haven’t stopped since, adhering to a never-collaborate, always- criticize model of statehouse relations. Undercutting Evers seems to be the GOP’s chief aim, more alluring even than damaging labor unions or usurping the authority of cities like Madison.
It must really vex them that Evers is a popular statewide leader — supported even by some Republicans. He has an impressive 59 percent approval rating in the latest Marquette Law School Poll. That poll also showed a huge majority — 69 percent — supported his “Safer at Home” strategy to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Wisconsin.
So imagine Evers’ surprise when recent newspaper editorials skewered him, right along with Republicans.
“Politicians failed us” proclaimed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Do your jobs, Gov. Evers and GOP lawmakers,” lectured the Wisconsin State Journal’s headline.
What did he think, I asked him during a half-hour telephone interview Wednesday, of this shared fault-finding?
“I don’t think much of it at all,” Evers said. “I think it was not very well thought out. … It was clear that the Republicans decided that their win in the Supreme Court was (the end of negotiations) and they made that very clear.”
Evers was referring to May 13, when a 4-3 conservative majority on the state Supreme Court made national headlines — topping both the New York Times and Washington Post websites — by making Wisconsin the only state to strike down a governor’s pandemic authority, which essentially put the GOP Legislature in control.
With political blood in the water, the court’s GOP allies in the Legislature soon made clear they wanted no part of working with him, Evers said, so he walked away, ending the charade of a bipartisan process for statewide reopening measures.
“For us to continue talking about it or assisting in it or whatever made no sense. We have no way to influence it one way or the other politically or (public relations)-wise; (a bipartisan statewide strategy) just wasn’t going to happen,” Evers said.
“They had four judges who twisted themselves into pretzels to come up with a decision that had no context and wasn’t even close to precedent or law or common sense, and that was that. Elections have consequences. We saw that play out.”
Evers said his staff had been meeting regularly since early March with legislative leaders, who he said told him shortly before the court decision that they were “really interested in a safe and gradual opening of the economy.”
“Well, that’s exactly what we were doing, but clearly when they won the case they decided slow, gradual, safe wasn’t important anymore, and opening immediately, which of course we did, was exactly what they wanted.”
Politics aside, I asked how he thought Wisconsin was doing in coping with the pandemic: “We were in pretty good shape. The metrics that we were following looked pretty good and we’ve done a good job (on) testing and contact tracing and getting equipment.
“And I think the ‘Safer at Home’ effort saved lives and also kept our numbers down” on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, Evers said. “Of course there’s some Wisconsinites who believe that liberty trumps everything else, I understand that, but 95 percent of the people in Wisconsin were absolutely doing what they needed to do to keep themselves safe.
“So all that played out well and we had begun the process of deliberately and safely opening up the economy around small retailers. We were in a good position going forward.”
I asked him about critics who complained that his lockdown policy was too restrictive on businesses.
“Most people don’t know our definition of ‘essential businesses’ was as liberal as any other state,” Evers said, referring to the category of businesses that could still operate under the Safer at Home order. “I don’t know another state that had construction workers working during this time.”
He said he responded to complaints that small local stores were closed while big-box retailers were not.
“I heard that directly from small business people. They said they’ve been spending 10 years convincing people to buy local and to support downtown businesses and now, for the last month or so, customers have been doing one-stop shopping at the big boxes and they have to now start over. … I took that to heart and that’s why we opened up those small businesses immediately.”
I also asked about complaints that he erred in applying restrictive standards statewide, even in the lightly populated northern communities without COVID-19 cases.
“I understand if I was living in Cadott I might say ‘You know, there’s nobody sick here, why am I suffering?’ ” Evers said, referring to a Chippewa County village of 1,400. “And I understand that feeling, but I also hear from people in these small areas in many places up north that, first, they don’t have the health care systems to make sure that people are safe; second, a major part of their population is at risk because they’re older; and, third, in order to thrive, they need people from outside (tourists).
“So there’s all sorts of reasons why regionalism doesn’t work. The virus doesn’t understand county lines or regions; it goes where it wants to go.”
Looking ahead, Evers said, “Everybody should be concerned that without a proper and thoughtful opening up of the economy, that mistakes can happen and that will eventually show up in surges and some backtracking, but we’ll continue to monitor that.”
I had to ask him about President Donald Trump.
“The day after the Supreme Court made its wildly inaccurate decision,” Evers said, “Trump was tweeting, ‘Good for you, open up Wisconsin.’
Well, we were following his plan. For him to turn around and say ‘Well, I’m glad’ the Supreme Court disassembled my plan. What the hell is that? So, frankly, I try as much as possible not to watch the theater.”
I can’t fault his logic.
