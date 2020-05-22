Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers takes on his Wisconsin coronavirus policy critics

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With political blood in the water, the court’s GOP allies in the Legislature soon made clear they wanted no part of working with him, Evers said, so he walked away, ending the charade of a bipartisan process for statewide reopening measures.

“For us to continue talking about it or assisting in it or whatever made no sense. We have no way to influence it one way or the other politically or (public relations)-wise; (a bipartisan statewide strategy) just wasn’t going to happen,” Evers said.

“They had four judges who twisted themselves into pretzels to come up with a decision that had no context and wasn’t even close to precedent or law or common sense, and that was that. Elections have consequences. We saw that play out.”

Evers said his staff had been meeting regularly since early March with legislative leaders, who he said told him shortly before the court decision that they were “really interested in a safe and gradual opening of the economy.”