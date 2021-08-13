Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers’ first victory saved the state; his next could save the nation

Republicans in Wisconsin and elsewhere like to say their actions around voting are about “restoring confidence” in the system, but it has been the same Republicans who have, without evidence, worked tirelessly to undermine public confidence to rationalize their election losses.

Three minutes after Evers’ veto announcement hit my email inbox this week came the first of a flurry of GOP denunciations. In a press release, Chris Kapenga, the GOP state Senate president, called Evers a “barrier to secure elections.”

“The governor just turned his back on important election integrity bills that, had he signed, would have gone a long way to prove to the people of Wisconsin that protecting the integrity of our elections matters more than appeasing progressive Madison and Milwaukee special interest groups.”

No one beyond the fairy tale ecosystem of Fox News and right-wing talk radio believes there’s any real problem with the integrity of Wisconsin voting. If Democrats are cheating, why aren’t they able to overcome the obscene gerrymandering that Republicans enjoy with state legislative districts?