Paul Fanlund: Tony Evers’ first victory saved the state; his next could save the nation

In many ways, the election of Tony Evers in 2018 foreshadowed Joe Biden’s two years later — both featured two centrist, likeable Democrats whose razor-thin victories stopped historically awful Republican incumbents.
As governor for eight years, Scott Walker, whom Evers unseated, sought to divide the state along cultural and geographic lines. But Walker was a cuddly bridge-builder compared to the cruel and divisive Donald Trump.
The parallels between Evers and Biden as trustworthy everymen (who some regarded as boring) seem obvious. Here’s another: the Republican incumbents they defeated apparently could not accept they had lost to men like these.
In the high-turnout 2018 election, Walker said he did not feel rejected by Wisconsin’s voters because he got more votes than he had in 2014, a head-scratching rationalization. As for Trump, we all know the “big lie” he’s clung to since last November’s defeat.
Looking ahead to Evers’ 2022 re-election campaign, the connection between Wisconsin and the national political landscape looms larger than ever.
Here’s why: Evers as governor represents a veto firewall against voter suppression efforts by the Republican-controlled Legislature. And the 2024 presidential vote result in swing-state Wisconsin could conceivably tip the national outcome.
Ben Wikler, the Democratic state party chair, made that case over coffee this week. The day after we met, Evers announced his vetoes of a series of voter suppression bills.
In a column last spring, Wikler portrayed Evers as a potential firewall on Crooked Media, a left-leaning political media company created by prominent Obama administration alums. (It is best known for its Pod Save America podcast.)
“Gov. Tony Evers will likely be the last line of defense against Republicans’ assault on democracy in Wisconsin and, with it, America,” Wikler wrote then.
He described a dire scenario in which Democrats in Congress fail to pass national voting rights protections and conservative courts rule in favor of Republican suppression efforts, which has happened in the months since Wikler’s essay was published. (In June, the U.S. Supreme Court’s right-wing majority gave Republican legislatures new latitude to impose voting restrictions in a case from Arizona.)
In Wisconsin and elsewhere, Wikler wrote, Republican legislators have been trying “feverishly to make voting harder, especially for voters who are Black and brown, young, low-income, or have disabilities.”
“While Wisconsin is hardly alone in facing a GOP threat to our fundamental voting rights, the stakes here are unique,” Wikler wrote, adding that the “grim reality” is that swing states such as Arizona and Georgia have Republican governors and legislatures and thus are more susceptible to voter suppression efforts.
“By contrast, there are Democratic governors in the three so-called ‘blue wall’ states: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. And of those states, Wisconsin had the closest margins in both the 2018 gubernatorial and 2020 presidential elections. In fact, there’s only one state that’s had less than 1 percent margins in four of the last six presidential elections: Wisconsin.”
So, to Wikler’s point, Wisconsin could be the nation’s pivotal Electoral College battleground in 2024 and, given the state’s record of razor-thin margins, desperately needs Evers after 2022 as the bulwark against suppression laws leading into 2024.
That’s how this week’s vetoes by Evers of a series of Republican voting suppression bills fit into a much, much larger picture.
In a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda announcing the vetoes, Evers said:
“In recent years, we (have been) used as a petri dish for Republican plans to undermine democracy. Well, not anymore. Not today. … Not as long as I’m governor of the great state of Wisconsin.”
Democrat Stacey Abrams weighed in from afar. “@Tony4WI is democracy’s last line of defense in my birthplace of Wisconsin,” tweeted the Madison-born Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia and a key leader in the fight against voter suppression there and elsewhere.
“By vetoing a slew of horrific voter suppression bills today, he’s protecting the freedom to vote and ensuring every eligible Wisconsinite has access to the ballot. Thank you, Governor Evers,” she wrote.
Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted: “Thank you, @GovEvers, for doing your part and vetoing bills that would have made it harder for Wisconsinites to vote. Our democracy is stronger when everyone participates.”
The bills Evers vetoed, which had been approved on party-line votes in the Legislature, would, among other provisions, limit who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, bar election officials from filling in missing information on absentee ballot submissions, and require elderly and disabled voters to show a photo ID in order to vote absentee.
Notably, the bills passed without a scintilla of evidence that there are significant problems with voting integrity in Wisconsin. In May, the Associated Press, citing information from an open records request, reported that only 27 cases of potential voter fraud had been forwarded to prosecutors, out of 3.3 million Wisconsin ballots cast in the November 2020 election.
Republicans in Wisconsin and elsewhere like to say their actions around voting are about “restoring confidence” in the system, but it has been the same Republicans who have, without evidence, worked tirelessly to undermine public confidence to rationalize their election losses.
Three minutes after Evers’ veto announcement hit my email inbox this week came the first of a flurry of GOP denunciations. In a press release, Chris Kapenga, the GOP state Senate president, called Evers a “barrier to secure elections.”
“The governor just turned his back on important election integrity bills that, had he signed, would have gone a long way to prove to the people of Wisconsin that protecting the integrity of our elections matters more than appeasing progressive Madison and Milwaukee special interest groups.”
No one beyond the fairy tale ecosystem of Fox News and right-wing talk radio believes there’s any real problem with the integrity of Wisconsin voting. If Democrats are cheating, why aren’t they able to overcome the obscene gerrymandering that Republicans enjoy with state legislative districts?
So there it is. The re-election of Tony Evers could conceivably be the nation’s most crucial firewall against the return of Trump or someone like him.
No pressure there.
