Paul Fanlund: To Noble Wray, race was central to Kenosha and Capitol Hill

“We’ve got to find the right decision. It’s got to be grounded in truth. It’s got to be grounded in facts. That’s the obligation that I was given when they told me to look at this. … It has been a stressful endeavor to be involved in policing for 37 years and to be an African American male, and I feel it in the worst way. That’s why this is so difficult, but I was not going to step back from it.”

Wray told me the key for him was evaluating Sheskey’s state of mind. He said Sheskey would have been justified in shooting earlier given that Blake had a knife and was trying to flee in a vehicle with a child, and that the officer fired as a last resort. “That was compelling to me,” Wray said.

“And he immediately goes in and tries to save Blake. He provides medical attention,” and that doesn’t always happen in shootings by police, Wray said, citing his experience in Ferguson, Missouri, and similar incidents. “There was a humanity in this person, in this officer, in the way he was thinking and the way he acted.”