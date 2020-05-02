Paul Fanlund: To foreigners, do we all look like American idiots?

Haque acknowledges the most strident of Trump’s supporters may be a lost cause: “They’re so mentally broken, regressed to an infantile state where they need a Daddy to protect them. … It would take years of therapy to even begin to approach reality with anything but violence and tantrums.”

Haque contends it is the rest of us, whom he labels the second group of American idiots, as the most dangerous: “That’s the well-meaning person who’s desperately pretending that everything’s OK. That a country in a situation this dire doesn’t need to ask fundamental questions about its values and beliefs, about what the hell went wrong to end up like this.”

So even good and smart Americans are idiots, he concludes, for tolerating a culture embracing the fallacy that individualism and aggression will fix everything, one that always puts private interests over public ones.

I’m sharing Haque’s searing critique of America not because it excoriates Trump as the epitome of venality, because such critiques are ubiquitous.

I’m sharing it for Haque’s take on how the rest of the world sees the rest of us, that they do not regard Trump as anomalous, but as a predictable reflection of who we are.

You don’t have to agree that all Americans are idiots, but I can understand how — viewing the current clown show aspects of American culture from afar — you might get to that conclusion.

