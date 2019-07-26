How many times during the past 30 months have we seen this pattern?
Donald Trump says or does something stupid or offensive, prompting days of media speculation about whether spineless Republicans in Washington, D.C. will finally repudiate him.
Next, the media rushes to produce stories from Trump-friendly communities that — surprise — reveal that Trump’s core supporters remain behind him no matter what comes out of his mouth.
An obvious recent example is the “send her back” chant at an obnoxious Trump political rally in North Carolina. It was aimed at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who was born in Somalia but is now a U.S. citizen.
The New York Times dutifully produced the predictable story, this time in Port Huron, Michigan, where its reporters found plenty of anecdotal support for Trump’s “love it or leave it” message against Omar and three other outspoken Democratic congresswomen of color.
Here’s one representative view from the story: “They happen to be black or colored,” Dennis Kovach, 82, said of the women, as he watered the lawn of his home near the lake. ... “But I don’t think that viewpoint is a racist viewpoint. I think it’s — quit the bitching, if you don’t like it, do something different about it.” (Um, I think that is what she is trying to do, getting elected to Congress.)
Anyway, mainstream newspapers such as the Times and Washington Post, excoriated after 2016 for missing the Trump phenomenon, will apparently leave no bigot uncovered this time.
If Trump superfans are one set of Republicans, the other is your traditional country club or chamber of commerce Republican.
So far as I can tell, Trump offers these people two things — first, hefty tax cuts that are exploding the federal deficit. (Screw the next generation or two — they’re getting theirs.)
Second, they benefit from anti-democratic actions that seek to extend the influence of conservative old white males far beyond the time they can win elections. The GOP gerrymanders, suppresses votes, and stacks the judiciary with far-right, frat-boy judges who will thwart the popular will of lawmakers for years, even decades to come, when a more multiethnic electorate chooses different leaders.
Tell me the truth. Don’t you just want to ask such Republicans — there are many in Madison — whether they remain OK with Trump as a presidential model of morality, decency and honesty that their children and grandchildren might emulate?
I occasionally have, and Hillary Clinton’s name frequently comes up. Yup, no misogyny there.
So if there are two types of Republicans, you might expect that there are two types of Democrats — one organized around the passion of the far left, the other the pragmatism of the center left.
Yet a recent New York Times analysis says the party is actually split into three wings, and that satisfying all of them will be hard. Author Thomas B. Edsall was a longtime Washington Post political reporter who writes now about strategic and demographic trends in politics.
His theme was a bit jarring, especially in light of the popular image of Omar and three other first-term Democrats — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being the best known — leading the most aggressively far-left segment of the party.
Citing relevant studies, Edsall concludes: “Democratic Party voters are split. Its most progressive wing, which is supportive of contentious policies on immigration, health care and other issues, is, in the context of the party’s electorate, disproportionately white. So is the party’s middle group of ‘somewhat liberal’ voters.”
But here’s the key passage: “Its more moderate wing, which is pressing bread-and-butter concerns like jobs, taxes and a less totalized vision of health care reform, is majority nonwhite, with almost half of its support coming from African-American and Hispanic voters.”
It’s clear that the very liberal group dominates in primaries, pushing candidates to positions on health care and immigration, for example, that might be liabilities in the general election.
Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist, suggested in Edsall’s article that two factors — fund-raising demands and the effect of social media — are turning the Democratic presidential nomination contest into “some kind of purity game to see who can be the most leftist.”
He said Democratic Twitter “is dominated by overeducated, over-caffeinated, over-opinionated pain-in-the-ass white liberals. Every candidate, and every staffer, checks Twitter and other social media scores of times a day.”
This three-party thesis makes sense. Many black and Hispanic voters, so vital to beating Trump, might be greatly concerned about climate change and reproductive rights, but for many of them, as well as much of the white working class, those issues are not top of mind.
Their trepidations about jobs and taxes must first be allayed.
So, in sum, you have a sizable group of bellicose Trump devotees seeing his racism as benign pranking while traditional Republicans slither around, checking their portfolios and claiming not to care about presidential morality unless, that is, the president is a Democrat.
But liberal and very liberal Democrats would do well not to stereotype moderate Democrats who fear an election debacle as timid and too willing to accept the status quo just because they prefer a non-radical agenda most focused on jobs.
Because to change the world, you first have to win.
Trite but true.