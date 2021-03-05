Paul Fanlund: Three early warning signs of our current political nightmare

The first concerns race.

Obama described in his book, quite matter-of-factly, how he was assigned Secret Service protection in May 2007, almost 18 months before his election as president. He was given the code name “Renegade” and provided with round-the-clock security.

“This wasn’t the norm,” Obama wrote. “Candidates typically weren’t assigned coverage until they’d all but secured the nomination. The reason my case was handled differently, the reason (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Harry Reid and Bernie Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, had publicly insisted the service move early, was straightforward: The number of threats directed my way exceeded anything the Secret Service had ever seen before.”

“Bulletproof barriers were placed inside any room I slept in, including our bedroom at home in Chicago,” he wrote, adding later: “It’s like a circus cage and I’m the dancing bear.”

Now, at this point, Obama was a modestly famous first-term U.S. senator, so we know what this was about — his skin color. Obama wrote that on the campaign trail many fellow Blacks, while joyful, even tearful, at the prospect of him as president, often told him they feared for his life.